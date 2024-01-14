Bullish technicals lift TSX to highest weekly close in 21 months

Global Economy

Reuters
14 January, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 09:36 am

Related News

Bullish technicals lift TSX to highest weekly close in 21 months

The Toronto market has posted a series of higher peaks and troughs since October

Reuters
14 January, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 09:36 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to post its highest weekly closing level in 21 months, helped by gains for technology and resource shares as well as bullish technical signals for the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 71.82 points, or 0.3%, at 20,990.22, its highest weekly closing level since April 2022. For the week, it was up 0.3%.

"There's a lot of confusion out there in the market among investors that are just following the news flow, the geopolitics and interest rates, but what they're missing out (on) is the big picture," said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds. "The market is being driven higher by technicals. The technicals are very bullish right now."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Toronto market has posted a series of higher peaks and troughs since October, notching a gain of nearly 12% over that period.

The technology sector added to its recent rally on Friday, rising 0.7%.

Energy rose 0.6% as oil settled 0.9% higher at $72.68 a barrel following overnight air and sea strikes by the US and Britain on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was up 1.6% as the price of gold benefited from safe-haven buying and the prospect of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Some hopes of a speedy rate cut by the Fed were restored after a softer-than-expected reading on US producer prices in December.

Shares of Canadian uranium miners Cameco, Denison Mines and NexGen Energy Ltd rallied after Kazakhstan-based miner Kazatomprom flagged a production shortfall in 2024. NexGen ended up 11.1%.

 

 

Top News / World+Biz

Canada / stocks / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

2h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

13h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

2h | Videos
Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

16h | Videos
Oil soars as US, UK strike on Houthis stirs up geopolitical worries

Oil soars as US, UK strike on Houthis stirs up geopolitical worries

12h | Videos