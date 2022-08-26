British household energy prices to jump 80% to over $4,000 a year

Global Economy

Reuters
26 August, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 03:49 pm

Related News

British household energy prices to jump 80% to over $4,000 a year

Reuters
26 August, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 03:49 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
  • Price cap for 24 million households to rise 80% from October
  • Even higher prices expected in January
  • Regulator calls for urgent government intervention

British energy bills will jump 80% to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,188) a year from October, regulator Ofgem said on Friday, calling it a "crisis" that needed to be tackled by urgent and decisive government intervention.

Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said the rise would have a massive impact on households across Britain, and another increase was likely in January as wholesale gas prices hit record levels driven by Russiacutting supplies to Europe.

Surging gas prices threaten not only to tip millions of households into fuel poverty - meaning they cannot afford to spend on anything but basics - but also the future of businesses up and down the country. 

Despite inflation hitting a 40-year high and the Bank of England warning of a lengthy recession, Britain's response to the crisis has been hampered by the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Ofgem's Brearley said Britain's next leader - either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak - needed to act as soon as they were in office on 5 September.

"The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us," he said.

In Britain, which is particularly dependent on gas, the price rises are eye-watering.

An annual average bill of 1,277 pounds last year will hit 3,549 pounds this year and leading forecaster Cornwall Insight said prices were likely to rocket again in 2023.

It expects bills to be just below 6,000 pounds through next year, meaning households could be paying nearly 500 pounds a month for gas and electricity, a higher sum than rent or mortgage for many.

'NATIONAL EMERGENCY'
Increases in wholesale prices are passed on to British consumers through the price cap, calculated every three months, that was designed to stop energy suppliers profiteering but is now the lowest price available for 24 million households.

Such is the volatility in the sector that almost 30 energy retailers have gone out of business and Ofgem said most domestic suppliers were not making a profit.

Truss and Sunak have clashed over how to respond.

So far they have suggested suspending environmental levies or cutting a sales tax - proposals that have been dismissed by analysts as far too little to avert the hit to household budgets.

The opposition Labour Party said the country could not wait any longer for action. Calling for a freeze on bills, finance spokesperson Rachel Reeves said: "This is a national emergency".

To put the rise into context, a one-year freeze on energy prices would cost around 60 billion pounds - almost as much as the Covid pandemic furlough scheme.

Finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said the new price cap would cause stress and anxiety for millions, but he said the government was working "flat out" on a plan for the new prime minister.

Ofgem said the market was too volatile to forecast the next cap that will take effect in January, but the conditions in the gas market in winter meant prices could get "significantly worse" through 2023.

($1 = 0.8472 pounds)

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

UK economy / Energy prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mosharaf Hossain believes that programming is a crucial skill the students need to develop to cope with the fourth industrial revolution. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A weekend school for future computer programmers

6h | Panorama
The survival of common wildlife like the common Myna depends on our holistic approach. Photo: Munstasir Akash

Hawa: Animal misrepresentation is bad for wildlife biodiversity

7h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Dual citizens, USD market volatility and external borrowing

9h | Panorama
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is quiet quitting ?

What is quiet quitting ?

1h | Videos
Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

20h | Videos
Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

20h | Videos
Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

6
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches