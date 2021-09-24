Britain's Sunak accepts call for financial reforms after Greensill collapse

Global Economy

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 01:40 pm

Related News

Britain's Sunak accepts call for financial reforms after Greensill collapse

Earlier this month, financial regulators said trade finance firms must do more to identify potentially suspicious activities undertaking additional risk assessments

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 01:40 pm
Britain&#039;s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

British finance minister Rishi Sunak has ordered two immediate reviews of the country's financial regulation related to the collapse of supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

In a letter to a parliamentary committee that issued a report in July related to Greensill's collapse, released on Friday by the same committee, Sunak said he had accepted its call for reform of the mechanism used by Greensill, known as the "appointed representatives regime".

Sunak said in the letter, first reported by the Financial Times, that the Treasury had already started to review the regime, including legislative reforms to strengthen the oversight of appointed representatives to prevent opportunities for abuse of the system.

Regarding reforms of the regulatory regime surrounding changes of control of banks, Sunak said the Treasury is working with the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority to consider how change of control applications are dealt with, and what changes might need to be considered.

Earlier this month, financial regulators said trade finance firms must do more to identify potentially suspicious activities undertaking additional risk assessments.

Greensill Capital's collapse earlier this year highlighted risks in the $1.3 trillion supply chain finance business.

The parliamentary committee in July said former British Prime Minister David Cameron showed a lack of judgment in using personal contacts and informal channels to lobby for the now-collapsed Greensill Capital.

The committee did not call for making supply chain finance in general a regulated activity, but said the appointed representatives regime should be tightened up to reduce "opportunities for abuse". 

In May, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was formally investigating the UK operations of Greensill as part of global probes. 

World+Biz / Europe

Rishi Sunak / UK / UK economy

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

21h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

21h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

23h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals