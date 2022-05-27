Britain's BBC moves channels online to cut costs

Global Economy

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 09:47 am

Related News

Britain's BBC moves channels online to cut costs

The BBC's income from a licence fee paid by all TV-watching British households has been frozen for the next two years, and will rise in line with inflation for the following four

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 09:47 am
There is a growing concern all across the globe about fake news, according to a BBC World Service poll. Photo: Bloomberg
There is a growing concern all across the globe about fake news, according to a BBC World Service poll. Photo: Bloomberg

Britain's BBC will move its children's CBBC channel and culture-focused BBC 4 online and merge its global and national news channels in changes announced on Thursday that will save millions of pounds and make the broadcaster "digital first".

The publicly-funded broadcaster's staff will drop by up to 1,000 over the next few years, it said.

The BBC's income from a licence fee paid by all TV-watching British households has been frozen for the next two years, and will rise in line with inflation for the following four.

Director-General Tim Davie told staff that the corporation, which celebrates its centenary this year, must reform "to stay relevant and continue to provide great value for all".

The plan will save 500 million pounds ($629 million) a year, of which 200 million pounds will make up some of the licence fee shortfall and 300 million pounds will be invested in digital, including new programmes for its video on-demand iPlayer.

It was announced shortly after the government told the broadcaster to aim for one in four staff to come from a working-class background, enshrining a target the BBC had already set.

The BBC has been admired around the world for its high-quality news output, drama and documentaries by broadcasters such as David Attenborough.

But it has struggled to navigate the political and cultural disputes gripping Britain, with critics saying it has a London-centric, metropolitan viewpoint that fails to represent swathes of the country.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Thursday that a mid-term review of the BBC's 10-year charter would build on recent moves to make it more accountable to those who fund it.

The review would also look at the effectiveness of the BBC's complaints process and inspect its impact on the wider media landscape, the government said.

($1 = 0.7952 pounds)

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

BBC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

‘Government officials tend to show exaggerated food production data to make the higher-ups happy’

1h | Interviews
“The Chronicle of the Postal System in Bangladesh” in the Dak Bhaban, the headquarters of Bangladesh Postal Directorate in the capital’s Agargaon, showcases the history of the development of the postal system of Bangladesh. The oldest stamp in the gallery dates back to 121 BC. Photo: TBS

From runners to digital Speed Post: How our postal system evolved

1h | Features
Photo caption: Business models are already being hit by climate risk. It is the function of regulators to force banks to pay attention to the future risks to businesses. Photo: Bloomberg

HSBC and its discordant climate songbook

18h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

19m | Videos
Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

11h | Videos
Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

12h | Videos
Local brands dominate country’s refrigerator market

Local brands dominate country’s refrigerator market

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide