Britain and India aim to finalise FTA agreement by year-end

Global Economy

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 04:08 pm

Related News

Britain and India aim to finalise FTA agreement by year-end

Britain has made a deal with India one of its post-Brexit priorities as, free from the European Union's common trade policy, ministers look to gear trade policy towards faster-growing economies around the Indo-Pacific region

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 04:08 pm
Britain&#039;s trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Britain's trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Britain and India formally launched free trade agreement talks in New Delhi on Thursday with the aim of wrapping up a deal by the end of the year that could boost annual bilateral trade by billions of pounds.

Britain has made a deal with India one of its post-Brexit priorities as, free from the European Union's common trade policy, ministers look to gear trade policy towards faster-growing economies around the Indo-Pacific region.

Meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Anne-Marie Trevelyan said they would also launch an "early harvest" or a limited-scope interim trade agreement in the next few months, before finalising the free trade agreement.

"This is an opportunity that we must seize to steer our partnership along the track of mutual prosperity for the decades to come," Trevelyan said.

Britain said the deal could almost double British exports to India, and by 2035 boost total trade by 28 billion pounds ($38.3 billion) per year. Total trade in 2019 was worth 23 billion pounds, according to British statistics.

India and former colonial power Britain already share strong trade ties, and more than a million people of Indian origin live in Britain after decades of migration.

India is seeking greater opportunities for Indians to live and work in Britain, and any trade deal could be contingent on relaxing rules and lowering fees for Indian students and professionals going to Britain.

However, Goyal said that sensitive issues will not be a roadblock as both countries will not make them a necessary condition for the trade deal.

"Nothing is necessarily a deal-breaker in this agreement," Goyal said.

"And I will not think there is any way for anybody to worry about issues which are sensitive to any country, because both sides have agreed that sensitive issues are not our priority," he added.

Ministers want to tap into the wealth of India's middle classes and their appetite for premium British products like Scotch Whisky. They also hope India can become a big customer of its green technology industry, and that existing service sector trade routes can be strengthened.

($1 = 0.7308 pounds)

World+Biz / South Asia

FTA / Britain and India FTA agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

1h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

4h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

6h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

2h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

2h | Videos
Low priced shoe market

Low priced shoe market

4h | Videos
Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike