Britain and the EU remain in talks over N Ireland trade rules

Container ships are berthed at the Port of Belfast, Northern Ireland January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Talks between Britain and the European Union to improve post-Brexit trading relations in Northern Ireland will continue after leading figures discussed the process on Wednesday.

"Good to see (European Commission Vice President) Maros Sefcovic again to discuss the situation in Northern Ireland," Britain's Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris said on Twitter.

"We agreed solutions to the Protocol must work for benefit of all communities and businesses in Northern Ireland. UK and EU teams continue to talk and (British foreign minister James Cleverly), Maros & I will remain in close touch."

Sefcovic said in a separate message on Twitter that the two sides were focusing on the real-life concerns of the different communities in Northern Ireland.