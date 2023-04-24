Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

Global Economy

Bloomberg
24 April, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 10:48 pm

Related News

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

Bloomberg
24 April, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 10:48 pm
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters

Nineteen countries expressed an interest in joining the Brics group of nations as it prepares to hold an annual summit in South Africa.

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town on 2-3 June to discuss its enlargement, Anil Sooklal, South Africa's ambassador to the group, said in an interview in the city on Monday.

"What will be discussed is the expansion of Brics and the modalities of how this will happen," he said. "Thirteen countries have formally asked to join and another six have asked informally. We are getting applications to join every day." 

China initiated the conversation about expansion when it was Brics chair last year, as the world's second-biggest economy tries to build diplomatic clout to counter the dominance of developed countries in the United Nations. The proposed enlargement triggered concern among other members that their influence will be diluted, especially if Beijing's close allies are admitted. China's gross domestic product is more than twice the size of all four other Brics members combined.

The foreign ministers from the five member states have all confirmed they'll attend the discussions in June, Sooklal said. In addition to its membership, they will also discuss "hot spots" including Sudan, where a conflict between the army and a paramilitary force continued for a 10th day on Monday.

Since its formation as the Bric in 2006, the group has only admitted one new member – South Africa in 2010. Saudi Arabia and Iran are among the countries who've formally asked to join, Sooklal said in February.

 

Top News / World+Biz

BRICS / BRICS summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why our walkways are unwalkable

Why our walkways are unwalkable

4h | Habitat
Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

2d | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

2d | Features
Nilufa Begum, one of the thousands of Rana Plaza collapse survivors, earlier this month in Savar. Photo: Noor A Alam

'I have nothing. Rana Plaza took my everything'

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

5h | TBS SPORTS
The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

6h | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

7h | TBS Stories
Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays