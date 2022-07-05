Brent falls as recession fears deepen demand concerns

Global Economy

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 07:24 pm

Related News

Brent falls as recession fears deepen demand concerns

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 07:24 pm
General view of oil tanks and the Bayway Refinery of Phillips 66 in Linden, New Jersey, US, March 30, 2020/ Reuters
General view of oil tanks and the Bayway Refinery of Phillips 66 in Linden, New Jersey, US, March 30, 2020/ Reuters

Brent oil slipped on Tuesday as concerns of a possible global recession curtailing demand outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by an expected production cut in Norway.

Brent crude was $1.33, or 1.2%, lower at $112.17 a barrel by 1231 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $108.73 a barrel from Friday's close. There was no settlement for WTI on Monday because of the US Independence Day public holiday.

Investors are becoming more concerned as the latest surge in gas and fuel prices adds to worries about recession.

"Oil is still struggling to break out from its current recessionary malaise as the market pivots away from inflation to economic despair," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote.

In the euro zone, data showed business growth across the bloc slowed further last month, with forward-looking indicators suggesting the region could slip into decline this quarter as the cost of living crisis keeps consumers wary.

And in South Korea, inflation hit a near 24-year high in June, adding to concerns of slowing economic growth and oil demand.

Yet supply concerns still linger and earlier in the session WTI rose more than $3 and Brent more than $1 on potential output disruption in Norway, where offshore workers began a strike that will hit output.

The strike is expected to reduce oil and gas output by 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), of which gas output makes up 27,500 boepd, Norwegian producer Equinor (EQNR.OL) has said.

"Oil prices are ... benefiting from the strike in Norway, so far impacting only modest volumes, and the sharp increase in Saudi official selling prices for August, suggesting that Saudi exports might not increase that much next month," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised August crude oil prices for Asian buyers to near record levels amid tight supply and robust demand.

Meanwhile, Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday a reported proposal from Japan to cap the price of Russian oil at around half its current level would lead to significantly less oil on the market and could push prices above $300-$400 a barrel.

G7 leaders agreed last week to explore the feasibility of introducing temporary import price caps on Russian fossil fuels, including oil, in an attempt to limit resources to finance Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

World+Biz

bent crude / global recession / Recession fears

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

7h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

9h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

50 companies plan to invest big in South

50 companies plan to invest big in South

22m | Videos
Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

37m | Videos
After Padma bridge, motorcycles movement restricted on highway

After Padma bridge, motorcycles movement restricted on highway

2h | Videos
Movies to watch out for this Eid

Movies to watch out for this Eid

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh