Boris Johnson wants G7 to balance values with doing business with China

Balance between protecting shared values and doing business with China can be found, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday as world leaders convened in Germany for the G7 summit.

"China is a gigantic fact of our lives...Every country gathered here today at the G7 does a huge amount of business with China. The question is can we continue to do that," Johnson said during an interview that aired on CNN's "State of the Union" program, adding: "I think there is a balance to be struck...It may be difficult but that's what we have got to try and do."