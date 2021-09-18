Bolivian president calls for global debt relief for poor countries

Global Economy

Reuters
18 September, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 08:26 pm

Related News

Bolivian president calls for global debt relief for poor countries

The socialist South American leader is one of nearly 20 presidents and prime ministers attending the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), a regional body that Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez helped set up in 2011

Reuters
18 September, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 08:26 pm
Bolivian President Luis Arce gives a speech during his visit to Mexico&#039;s Senate building in Mexico City Mexico March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Bolivian President Luis Arce gives a speech during his visit to Mexico's Senate building in Mexico City Mexico March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Bolivian President Luis Arce called on Saturday for a global agreement to lower debts for poor countries at a diplomatic summit in Mexico, as he and other heads of state seek to boost a new Latin American and Caribbean diplomatic block.

The socialist South American leader is one of nearly 20 presidents and prime ministers attending the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), a regional body that Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez helped set up in 2011.

The leaders gathered at the invitation of Mexico's leftist president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, with a stated aim of weakening the Washington-based OAS diplomatic bloc which excludes Cuba.

In opening comments at the summit held at Mexico's national palace, Arce called for strengthening the alternative CELAC block, and like other leaders, spoke out for universal Covid-19 vaccine distributions and other social policies to benefit the region's impoverished masses.

World+Biz

Bolivia / Bolivian President / Bolivian President Luis Arce / Global Debt / Global Debt Relief

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2h | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2h | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

8h | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents