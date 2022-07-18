Boeing says 'lessons learned' from costly Air Force One deal

Global Economy

Reuters
18 July, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 09:02 am

Related News

Boeing says 'lessons learned' from costly Air Force One deal

Reuters
18 July, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 09:02 am
US President Joe Biden descends from Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/
US President Joe Biden descends from Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/

Boeing's defense chief said on Sunday it had learned lessons from a contract to supply the US presidency with new Air Force One aircraft, which has cost the planemaker almost $1 billion in charges and is up to three years behind schedule.

Ted Colbert did not give details of learnings, but said they had contributed to a new schedule for the two planes that has seen deliveries pushed back to 2026 and 2027.

"The lessons learned are important to us and we're applying them going forward," Colbert told reporters at a briefing ahead of the Farnborough air show. "We've made changes to the program. We've made changes to the way we work on the program."

"These are challenging programs and you learn as you go along and you adapt as you have to," he added.

In April, Boeing recorded a $660 million charge after taking a $318-million one in April 2021 on the program "largely due to COVID-19 impacts and performance issues at a key supplier."

Asked if Boeing could recoup those cost overruns, Colbert said: "If we can find a way to we will."

Boeing received a $3.9 billion contract in 2018 for two 747-8 aircraft to be delivered starting in 2024.

In December 2016, then US President-elect Donald Trump secured a promise from then Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg that the cost of replacing Air Force One would not exceed $4 billion. Trump had earlier urged the government to cancel buying Boeing's new Air Force One, saying it was "ridiculous" and too expensive.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said in April the deal was problematic.

"Air Force One - I'm just going to call a very unique moment, a very unique negotiation, a very unique set of risks that Boeing probably shouldn't have taken," Calhoun said. "But we are where we are, and we're going to deliver great airplanes. And we're going to recognize the costs associated with it."

The Boeing 747-8s are designed to be an airborne White House able to fly in worst-case security scenarios, such as nuclear war, and are modified with military avionics, advanced communications and a self-defense system.

World+Biz

boeing / Air Force One

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Now | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

43m | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

14h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

15h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

16h | Videos
Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership