Boeing to buy Spirit Aero in $4.7 bln deal after months of talks

Reuters
01 July, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 11:11 am

The Spirit deal is part of a broader framework between Boeing and its European rival, Airbus, the two dominant global commercial plane manufacturers, to separate Spirit facilities

Boeing's reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Boeing said on Monday it would buy its struggling supplier Spirit AeroSystems in a $4.7 billion all-stock deal which was finalised after months of talks, as the aerospace giant tries to solve a full-blown safety and regulatory crisis that has engulfed its key supplier as well. 

The total transaction value is about $8.3 billion, including Spirit's last reported net debt, Boeing said. 

The company added that each share of Spirit common stock will be exchanged for a number of shares of Boeing common stock equal to an exchange ratio between 0.18 and 0.25, resulting in an equity value of about $37.25 per share. 

Boeing said that Airbus will acquire certain commercial work packages that Spirit performs for Airbus with the closing of the Boeing-Spirit merger. 

Airbus says to get $559 mln compensation under Spirit Aero deal

Boeing also said that Spirit is proposing to sell certain of its operations, including those in Belfast, non-Airbus operations in Northern Ireland, Prestwick, Scotland, and Subang, Malaysia. 

The transaction is expected to close mid-2025. 

The Spirit deal is part of a broader framework between Boeing and its European rival, Airbus, the two dominant global commercial plane manufacturers, to separate Spirit facilities. 

The one-time Boeing subsidiary also supplies Airbus, which does not want Boeing making key parts for its aircraft.

