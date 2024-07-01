Boeing to buy Spirit Aero in $4.7 bln deal after months of talks

Boeing's reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Boeing said on Monday it would buy its struggling supplier Spirit AeroSystems in a $4.7 billion all-stock deal which was finalised after months of talks, as the aerospace giant tries to solve a full-blown safety and regulatory crisis that has engulfed its key supplier as well.

The total transaction value is about $8.3 billion, including Spirit's last reported net debt, Boeing said.

The company added that each share of Spirit common stock will be exchanged for a number of shares of Boeing common stock equal to an exchange ratio between 0.18 and 0.25, resulting in an equity value of about $37.25 per share.

Boeing said that Airbus will acquire certain commercial work packages that Spirit performs for Airbus with the closing of the Boeing-Spirit merger.

Boeing also said that Spirit is proposing to sell certain of its operations, including those in Belfast, non-Airbus operations in Northern Ireland, Prestwick, Scotland, and Subang, Malaysia.

The transaction is expected to close mid-2025.

The Spirit deal is part of a broader framework between Boeing and its European rival, Airbus, the two dominant global commercial plane manufacturers, to separate Spirit facilities.

The one-time Boeing subsidiary also supplies Airbus, which does not want Boeing making key parts for its aircraft.