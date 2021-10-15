Bitcoin nears $60,000 as investors eye first US ETFs

Global Economy

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 01:58 pm

Related News

Bitcoin nears $60,000 as investors eye first US ETFs

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 01:58 pm
A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken June 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken June 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Bitcoin hit a six-month high on Friday, approaching the record hit in April, as traders became increasingly confident that US regulators would approve the launch of an exchange-traded fund based on its futures contracts.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency rose nearly 4% to as high as $59,664, its highest since mid-April. It has doubled in value this year and is near April's record high of $64,895.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is poised to allow the first U.S. bitcoin futures ETF to begin trading next week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ben Caselin, head of research and strategy at Asia-based cryptocurrency exchange AAX, said bitcoin's spike above $59,000 wasn't arbitrary and long-term investors had been accumulating it for a while.

"It is widely expected that Q4 will see significant progress around a bitcoin ETF in the US," he said.

Friday's moves were also spurred by a tweet from the SEC's investor education office, he said.

"Before investing in a fund that holds Bitcoin futures contracts, make sure you carefully weigh the potential risks and benefits," the SEC tweet stated.

Cryptocurrency investors have been waiting for news of approval of the country's first bitcoin ETF, and some of bitcoin's rally in recent months has been in anticipation of that move and how it could speed up its mainstream adoption and trading.

Several fund managers, including the VanEck Bitcoin Trust, ProShares, Invesco, Valkyrie and Galaxy Digital Funds have applied to launch bitcoin ETFs in the United States. Cryptocurrency ETFs have been launched this year in Canada and Europe.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has previously said the crypto market involves many tokens which may be unregistered securities and leaves prices open to manipulation and millions of investors vulnerable to risks.

The Bloomberg report said that the proposals by ProShares and Invesco are based on futures contracts and were filed under mutual fund rules that Gensler has said provide "significant investor protections".

The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

World+Biz

Bitcoin / Crypto Currency / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

23h | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

5
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

6
Where to invest to get tax rebate
Thoughts

Where to invest to get tax rebate