Big US banks' prime rate soars to highest since 2008 financial crisis

Global Economy

Reuters
22 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 08:13 pm

Related News

Big US banks' prime rate soars to highest since 2008 financial crisis

Reuters
22 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 08:13 pm
A person enters the JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co. New York Head Quarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person enters the JPMorgan Chase & Co. New York Head Quarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Three major US banks are raising their prime lending rates to the highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, following a hefty interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday the new rates, including the latest 75 basis point hike, would take effect on Thursday.

Lending rates rose to highest since global financial crisis after Fed rate hike on Wednesday Lending rates rose to highest since global financial crisis after Fed rate hike on Wednesday

The US central bank has remained steadfast in its decision to keep raising rates until data shows a sustained pullback in consumer prices.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said US central bank policymakers are "strongly resolved" to bring down inflation from the highest levels in four decades and "will keep at it until the job is done," a process he repeated would not come without pain. 

Central bankers are now expecting rates to rise to 4.6% by the end of next year, according to the median estimate of all 19 Fed policymakers.

A hike in interest rates typically boosts a bank's profit, since it can earn more net interest income - a metric that gauges the difference between the money banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits.

However, higher interest rates can shackle the economy and squeeze consumer demand for loans, which can ultimately hurt lenders.

"Higher interest rates are going to lead to a slowdown in both consumer borrowing as well as corporate borrowing," said Lance Roberts, chief investment strategist and economist at RIA Advisors.

"This is going to impact economic growth to a great degree as we move further into 2023," he added.

Expectations of how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise rates in its fight against inflation hit a fresh high of 4.64% from 4.45% last week, Refinitiv data showed. 

The higher terminal rate is expected to push up the banks' lending rates even further.

World+Biz / USA

US Banks / Economic crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

11h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

Now | Videos
Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

28m | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

1h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 