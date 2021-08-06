Bernard Arnault pips Jeff Bezos become world's richest person

Global Economy

Hindustan Times
06 August, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 03:18 pm

Related News

Bernard Arnault pips Jeff Bezos become world's richest person

Jeff Bezos’ net worth tanked by $590 million and stands at $194.9 billion whereas Musk has a net worth of $184.7 billion, the Forbes' list showed

Hindustan Times
06 August, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 03:18 pm
Bernard Arnault Photographer: Marlene Awaad
Bernard Arnault Photographer: Marlene Awaad

Bernard Arnault, the chairperson and chief executive of the French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is now the world's richest person. Bernard Arnault pipped Jeff Bezos after the Amazon founder's net worth fell $13.9 billion in a day.

Before this, Bernard Arnault led the list of the world's wealthiest people in December 2019, January 2020, May 2021 and July 2021. Arnault holds a net worth of $198.9 billion compared to Jeff Bezos' $194.9 billion and Tesla owner Elon Musk's $185.5 billion, according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List on Friday.

Jeff Bezos' net worth tanked by $590 million and stands at $194.9 billion whereas Musk has a net worth of $184.7 billion, the Forbes' list showed.

Bernard Arnault, the 72-year old French billionaire, heads the world's leading fashion brand Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH). LVMH oversees an empire of 70 brands including Givenchy, Guerlain, Marc Jacobs, Sephora, Tiffany & Co, Emilio Pucci, Fendi, Loro Piana, Nicholas Kirkwood, Thomas Pink, RM Williams, EDUN, Moynat, and Donna Karen. It also includes TAG Heuer, De Beers and Bulgari. Arnault owns a 96.5 per cent stake in Christian Dior, which controls 41 per cent of LVMH.

Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List showed Elon Musk is followed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates at $132.0 billion, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at $130.6 billion, Google co-founders Larry Page at $116.5 billion and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison at $116.4 billion and Sergey Brin at $112.8 billion. Warren Buffet's net worth has now come down to $101.6 billion, according to the Forbes list.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairperson Mukesh Ambani is ranked 12th on this list with a net worth of $79.8 billion. On the other hand, Gautam Adani fell seven places to the 23rd spot and currently has a net worth of $55.6 billion and HCL Technologies' founder Shiv Nadar's net worth rose to $25.8 billion, Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List also showed.

Top News / World+Biz

Jeff Bezos / Bernard Arnault

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

1d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

2d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income
Bangladesh

Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income