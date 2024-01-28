Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as richest in world

Global Economy

Hindustan Times
28 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 01:53 pm

Related News

Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as richest in world

The French tycoon and his family's wealth was at $207.6 billion, with Musk at $204.7 billion, the Forbes Real Time Billionaire List showed

Hindustan Times
28 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 01:53 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bernard Arnault, the founder, chairman and CEO of global luxury goods brand LVMH (Louis Vitton) has overtaken Elon Musk as the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes.

As per the magazine, the Arnault family's net worth soared to $207.8 billion on Friday, rising by $23.6 billion. Musk's fortune, on the other hand, stood at $204.5 billion, dropping by more than $18 billion.

On Sunday, the French tycoon and his family's wealth was at $207.6 billion, with Musk at $204.7 billion, the Forbes Real Time Billionaire List showed. Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg rounded off the top five.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on the other hand, shows that Musk, who owns companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), is still the richest person in the world, with a $199 billion wealth, followed by Jeff Bezos ($184 billion) and Arnault ($183 billion).

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, the richest individual outside of the top 10, is also the wealthiest Asian, with his net worth coming at $104.4 billion. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, ranked 16, is the second-richest Asian, with a $75.7 billion fortune.

 
 

Top News / World+Biz

World's richest person / Elon Musk / Bernard Arnault

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

3h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

6h | Panorama
Bangladesh needs to prioritise nurturing skilled designers in the apparel industry. Photo: TBS

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

3h | Videos
Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

17h | Videos
‘Sightful’ bought 100 inches AR laptop ‘Spacetop’

‘Sightful’ bought 100 inches AR laptop ‘Spacetop’

4h | Videos
The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

19h | Videos