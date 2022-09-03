Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve US whistleblower claims over three drugs

Global Economy

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 10:02 am

Related News

Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve US whistleblower claims over three drugs

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 10:02 am
The logo of Bayer AG is pictured on the facade of the historical headquarters of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Leverkusen, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The logo of Bayer AG is pictured on the facade of the historical headquarters of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Leverkusen, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Bayer AG agreed to pay $40 million to settle claims over its alleged use of kickbacks and false statements related to three prescription drugs, the US Department of Justice said on Friday.

The settlement arose from whistleblower lawsuits filed in 2005 and 2006 in New Jersey by Laurie Simpson, a former Bayer employee who worked in its marketing department and accused the German company of violating the federal False Claims Act.

Bayer did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

In a statement, it said the accord "reflects a business decision by the company that resolution was preferable to continuing already protracted litigation."

Bayer was accused of paying kickbacks to doctors and hospitals to induce them to use Avelox, which treats bacteria strains, and Trasylol, which controls bleeding in heart surgeries, and marketed the drugs for off-label uses that were not reasonable or necessary.

It was also accused of downplaying the risks of Trasylol and the statin drug Baycol, both of which were withdrawn from the market for safety reasons, and overstating Baycol's effectiveness.

Bayer's conduct allegedly resulted in submissions of false Medicare and Medicaid claims for Avelox and Trasylol, and fraudulently caused the Department of Defense's combat logistics support agency to renew some contracts related to Baycol.

"Such conduct undermines the integrity of federal health care programs and jeopardizes patient safety," US Attorney Philip Sellinger in New Jersey said in a statement.

The Justice Department said Bayer will pay $38.9 million to the United States, and $1.1 million to 20 US states and Washington, DC, whose laws were allegedly violated.

Simpson will receive $11.1 million from settlement proceeds. The Baycol lawsuit was moved in 2008 to Minnesota.

The False Claims Act lets whistleblowers sue on behalf of the US government and share in recoveries.

World+Biz / USA

Bayer AG / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

1h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Why can’t we all be rich?

21h | Panorama
A theatre in India on the weekend. Photo: Collected

Bollywood broken? Movie moguls' spell over India fades

23h | Splash
Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

23h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

42m | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

1h | Videos
'Keep dancing': Hillary Clinton lends support to Finnish PM by sharing dancing picture of herself

'Keep dancing': Hillary Clinton lends support to Finnish PM by sharing dancing picture of herself

14h | Videos
Five best scholarship for Bnagladeshi students

Five best scholarship for Bnagladeshi students

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman