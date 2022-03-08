With bans on Russian oil, energy executives warn about supply, security

Global Economy

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 11:03 pm

Related News

With bans on Russian oil, energy executives warn about supply, security

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 11:03 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Executives at a US energy conference raised alarms about long-term energy security as the United States moved ahead with an outright ban on Russian oil and gas imports, which sent prices surging past $130 a barrel.

The CERAWeek energy conference on Houston is taking place with crude prices nearing records as nations and numerous companies ban imports from Russia - a top global exporter of oil and gas critical to the energy industry's daily flows.

"We need to think about this in the context of more than just a few months - heaven forbid this lasts more than a year," said Ryan Lance, CEO of ConocoPhillips. "We knew this was a thinly balanced market and it didn't take much to tip it one way or another."

On Tuesday morning, President Joe Biden announced a US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. Read full story Biden warned that US energy prices would rise but added that the step "will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine." Read full story

Oil prices jumped on the news, with Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 for May climbing by 5.4% to $129.91 a barrel by 1345 GMT. O/R

Even before the announcement, prices had surged as major buyers already effectively self-sanctioned Russia from global markets. Executives at oil majors and others warned there are few ways to replace that nation's exports of 7 million barrels per day of crude and products.

"I've been asking for a total ban by the US," said Scott Sheffield, chief executive at Pioneer Natural Resources. "I think it's best to bankrupt the oil and gas industry in Russia."

Washington and other consumers have been pressing for faster output increases by OPEC+, but the group has limited spare capacity to produce more and some OPEC+ members are already struggling to hit existing production quotas.

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said Tuesday the mixed signals from policymakers are making the crisis worse.

"For example, as oil and gas investments are discouraged, demands are being placed on our industry to increase production," he said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, is the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries which has an alliance with Russia and others. The group known as OPEC+ has been gradually unwinding output cuts put in place when prices plummeted during the pandemic.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said geopolitics was dominating oil price moves. While a tight market could be shrinking demand, he said, "the other side of the equation is probably more critical at the moment, which is supply is increasingly lagging behind."

On Monday, OPEC officials met US shale oil company executives on the conference sidelines, where Barkindo stressed that "there's this general realization that something needs to be done" by the shale companies as well to boost investment. Read full story

Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum OXY.N, said markets cannot bank on increased shale production quickly because of supply-chain challenges.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil price / Oil crisis / Ukraine war / Russia / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

9h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

13h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

4h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

4h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

4h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market