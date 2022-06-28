Bankman-Fried's FTX says no talks to acquire Robinhood

Global Economy

Reuters
28 June, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 10:09 am

Related News

Bankman-Fried's FTX says no talks to acquire Robinhood

Reuters
28 June, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 10:09 am
The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company&#039;s IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto exchange said it is not in talks to acquire Robinhood Markets Inc after a report on Monday claimed the exchange was exploring such a deal.

Bloomberg News reported on Monday FTX was discussing internally how to buy the app-based brokerage and that Robinhood had not received a formal takeover approach, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

"There are no active M&A conversations with Robinhood," Bankman-Fried said in an emailed statement."We are excited about Robinhood's business prospects and potential ways we could partner with them."

Robinhood declined to comment. The retail-trading platform's shares were down 5% in extended trading after jumping over 14% on the report.

Last month, the founder and chief executive of FTX revealed a 7.6% stake in Robinhood but said he did not have any intention of taking control of the retail-trading platform.

Robinhood's dual-class shares give its founders control of 64% of the voting shares outstanding, making it virtually impossible for takeovers without their support. 

The popular trading platform has come under pressure this year as trading volumes ease from 2021's frenetic pace - when retail investors used it to pump money into shares of so-called meme stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

That slowdown, along with a sell-off in high-growth technology stocks, has driven a near 50% slump in Robinhood shares this year. The company had a market valuation of nearly $7 billion as of Friday's closing price.

FTX's US arm announced in May it would launch a stock trading platform by the end of the summer. Last week, it acquired partner Embedded Financial Technologies for an undisclosed amount, which would add custody, execution and clearing services to its equity trading platform.

FTX and its billionaire founder Bankman-Fried have rescued other players during the crypto market's recent crash. It provided crypto lender BlockFi with a $250 million revolving credit facility to help the firm avoid a liquidity crunch.

USA

Robinhood Markets / Robinhood / FTX crypto exchange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

1h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

22h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (left) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

38m | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

14h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

15h | Videos
Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 