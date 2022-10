City workers walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The Bank of England on Tuesday unveiled yet more measures aimed at calming markets rocked by a UK budget, saying it would extend purchases of government bonds.

The news came as official data revealed British unemployment fell to a near 50-year low at 3.5 percent, although wages continue to be eroded by sky-high inflation.