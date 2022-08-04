Bank of England on brink of biggest rate hike since 1995

Global Economy

Reuters
04 August, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 11:19 am

Related News

Bank of England on brink of biggest rate hike since 1995

Reuters
04 August, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 11:19 am
A pigeon stands in front of the Bank of England in London, Britain, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A pigeon stands in front of the Bank of England in London, Britain, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by the most since 1995 on Thursday, even as the risks of a recession mount, in an attempt to stop a surge in inflation from becoming embedded in Britain's economy.

Most investors and economists predict the BoE will increase its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 1.75%, its highest level since late 2008 at the start of the global financial crisis, when it announces its decision at 1100 GMT.

Britain's main inflation rate has soared to 9.4% - and could hit 15% in early 2023 according to the Resolution Foundation think-tank - as the repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine combine with post-pandemic strains on the world economy.

The BoE, which has already raised borrowing costs five times since December, said in June it would act forcefully if inflation pressures became more persistent.

Since then, inflation expectations among the public have eased off a bit and the pricing plans of companies have also moderated, potentially giving the Monetary Policy Committee a case for sticking to its quarter-point rate moves.

But the pressure on Governor Andrew Bailey and colleagues has intensified after big rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and other central banks, weakening the value of the pound, which could add to inflation.

"We know they're worried about sterling and in that sense they don't want to be left as the odd one out by not joining the 50-basis-point club," James Smith, an economist with ING, said.

A Reuters poll published on Monday showed more than 70% of 65 economists expected a half-point increase.

On top of everything else, the BoE's inflation-fighting record has been called into question by Liz Truss, the front-runner to be Britain's next prime minister.

She wants to set "a clear direction of travel" for monetary policy and to review the BoE's mandate.

But some analysts say the BoE could move warily.

Signs of a slowdown in the world economy are multiplying, core inflation fell in the latest data, and the central bank's new forecasts due on Thursday are likely to show inflation falling sharply in two and three years' time.

In its last forecasts in May, the BoE said it saw almost no growth in Britain's economy before 2025 at the earliest.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a think tank, says a recession is coming that will force more than a million households to choose between heating their homes and buying enough food. 

"Faced with this outlook, we doubt the MPC will judge Bank Rate needs to rise as quickly as markets expect," Samuel Tombs, an economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

The BoE is also due to give more details of how it plans to start selling down the government bond holdings it racked up over more than a decade of economic stimulus.

Bailey said last month that the BoE could reduce by 50 to 100 billion pounds ($61-122 billion) its 844 billion pounds of gilt holdings over the space of a year.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

England / Economy / Bank of England

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

6h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

16h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

5h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

8h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation