Bank capital rules for cryptoassets due by year end

Global Economy

Reuters
13 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 05:51 pm

Bank capital rules for cryptoassets due by year end

Reuters
13 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 05:51 pm
A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The global Basel Committee of banking regulators will complete work on "robust" rules for how banks must set aside capital to cover cryptoassets on their books, the committee's oversight body said on Tuesday.

"On cryptoassets, members reiterated the importance of designing a robust and prudent regulatory framework for banks' exposures to cryptoassets that promotes responsible innovation while preserving financial stability," the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS) said in a statement.

"The GHOS tasked the Committee with finalising such a framework around the end of this year."

World+Biz

Cryptoassets / Basel Committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

1h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

7h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

8h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

2h | Videos
Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

6h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

8h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’