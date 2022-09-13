Bank of America CEO predicts income boost from higher rates

Global Economy

Reuters
13 September, 2022, 10:20 am
A Bank of America logo is seen in New York City, New York, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo
A Bank of America logo is seen in New York City, New York, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

Bank of America Corp expects a "big bump" in the income it earns from rising interest rates, its chief executive officer told investors at a conference on Monday.

"We're going to get a big bump in NII," Brian Moynihan said, referring to net interest income, a closely watched measure of how much money banks make from lending. "We'll grow revenue faster."

Bank of America, the nation's second-biggest lender, stands to benefit from rising interest rates because it can charge more for customer loans. The Federal Reserve has delivered back-to-back 75-basis-point rate hikes, and contracts in futures markets tied to Fed expectations predict a third increase of that magnitude.

 

World+Biz / USA

Bank of America / interest rates / Rate Hikes

