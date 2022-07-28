Asia's richest woman net worth plunges by half due to China property crisis

Global Economy

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 12:06 pm

Related News

Asia's richest woman net worth plunges by half due to China property crisis

Chinese property ‘Country Garden’ shareholder Yang Huiyan saw her net worth plunge by more than 52 percent to $11.3 billion when the company announced it would sell new shares to raise cash

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 12:06 pm
Photo: Imaginechina Limited/Alamy
Photo: Imaginechina Limited/Alamy

Asia's wealthiest woman lost more than half her fortune over the past year as China's real estate sector was rocked by a cash crunch, a billionaire index showed Thursday.

Yang Huiyan, a majority shareholder in Chinese property giant Country Garden, saw her net worth plunge by more than 52 percent to $11.3 billion from $23.7 billion a year ago, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Yang's fortune took a major hit on Wednesday when the Guangdong-based Country Garden's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 15 percent after the company announced it would sell new shares to raise cash.

Yang inherited her wealth when her father -- Country Garden founder Yang Guoqiang -- transferred his shares to her in 2005, according to state media.

She became Asia's richest woman two years later after the developer's initial public offering in Hong Kong.

But she is now barely holding onto that title, with chemical fibres tycoon Fan Hongwei a close runner-up with a net worth of $11.2 billion on Thursday.

Chinese authorities cracked down on excessive debt in the property sector in 2020, leaving major players such as Evergrande and Sunac struggling to make payments and forcing them to renegotiate with creditors as they teetered on the edge of bankruptcy.

Buyers across the country, furious at lagging construction and delayed deliveries of their properties, have begun withholding mortgage payments for homes sold before completion.

While Country Garden has remained relatively unscathed by industry turmoil, it spooked investors with a Wednesday announcement that it planned to raise more than $343 million through a share sale, partly to pay debts.

Proceeds from the sale would be used for "refinancing existing offshore indebtedness, general working capital and future development purposes," Country Garden said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

China's banking regulator has urged lenders to support the property sector and meet the "reasonable financing needs" of firms as analysts and policymakers fear financial contagion.

The property sector is estimated to account for 18-30 percent of the country's GDP and is a key driver of growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Analysts have warned that the industry is mired in a "vicious cycle" that would further dampen consumer confidence, following the release of dismal Q2 growth figures that were the worst since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Top News / World+Biz / China

Asia's richest woman / Property Crisis / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

2h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

4h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

3h | Videos
Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

3h | Videos
The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

3h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuPgBGYkY44

Students protest to increase campus security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112