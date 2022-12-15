Asian stocks sag with dollar as hawkish Fed spurs recession fears

Global Economy

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:46 am

Related News

Asian stocks sag with dollar as hawkish Fed spurs recession fears

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:46 am
A man wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) walks past a screen displaying the world&#039;s markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2020. Photo :Reuters
A man wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) walks past a screen displaying the world's markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Asian stocks sagged on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street, after the US Federal Reserve projected higher interest rates for a longer period.

US Treasury yields remained depressed and the curve deeply inverted as traders continued to fret that tighter policy will trigger a recession. The US dollar languished near a six-month low against major peers.

Crude oil, though, continued to firm after bouncing off last week's nearly one-year low, with OPEC and the IEA forecasting a recovery in demand next year as China's economy reopens.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 eased 0.17%, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.92% and Australia's stock benchmark fell 0.4%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 1.71% and mainland Chinese blue chips declined 0.51%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slumped 0.91%, after climbing as high as 160.37 in the previous session for the first time since late August.

Overnight, the US S&P 500 lost 0.61%, although e-Mini futures EScv1 pointed to a slight 0.06% bounce for Thursday's reopen.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank will deliver more rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession, arguing that a higher cost would be paid if the US central bank does not get a firmer grip on inflation.

The comments followed the Fed's decision to raise the benchmark rate by an as-expected half a percentage point - down from recent 75 basis point increases - but projected a terminal rate above 5%, a level not seen since a steep economic downturn in 2007.

"This is a very hawkish signal from the Fed: a substantially higher terminal rate than back in September that also has a real upside risk attached to it," TD Securities analysts wrote in a client note.

"The Fed essentially acknowledged at this meeting that inflation is likely to remain stickier than initially expected, necessitating a more restrictive policy stance, which will end up pushing the US economy in a recession in 2023," they added.

"The weakening in risk assets and the flattening of the curve suggest that recession fears may be the dominant driver of market price action."

The 10-year Treasury yield slipped back below 3.5% in Tokyo trading, with the two-year yield also edging lower to under 4.24%.

The spread between them also widened slightly to negative 74.3 basis points. An inverted yield curve has been a reliable indicator of recessions in the past.

The dollar index- which measures the greenback against six top peers, including the euro and sterling - held close to the overnight low of 103.44, a level not seen since June 16. It last stood 0.09% stronger at 103.75.

The euro eased 0.15% to $1.0664, but still near Wednesday's more-than-six-month peak at $1.0695.

Sterling edged 0.19% lower to $1.2405, remaining not far from an overnight top at $1.2446, also the strongest in just over six months.

Investors' eyes will now be trained on policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of England later in the global day, as officials there also stood ready to hike rates again against the rising risks of fomenting recessions.

Crude oil traders took a more optimistic view on the global economy though, cheered by projections from OPEC and the International Energy Agency.

OPEC said it expects oil demand to grow by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) over next year to 101.8 million bpd.

The IEA raised its 2023 oil demand growth estimate to 1.7 million bpd for a total of 101.6 million bpd.

Brent crude futures rose by 1 cent $82.71 after closing Wednesday's session up $2.02, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 fell by 4 cents to $77.24 per barrel, following a $1.94 rise the previous session.

World+Biz

Recession / Federal Reserve / Asian market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

We need a national cancer control policy very badly 

25m | Thoughts
The emergency unit at Insaf Barakah Hospital at the capital’s Moghbazar area was empty of patients. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

No emergency in emergency care

1h | Panorama
Netflix has just released the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s forthcoming documentary on the first of December. Photo: Netflix

Harry and Meghan and the perils of superstar culture

55m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

13h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

15h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

16h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

18h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit