Asian stocks rise on optimism ahead of central bank rate decisions

Global Economy

Reuters
13 December, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 11:38 am

Related News

Asian stocks rise on optimism ahead of central bank rate decisions

Reuters
13 December, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 11:38 am
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Asian stock markets were buoyed on Tuesday by overnight optimism on Wall Street that the US Federal Reserve and other central banks would ease off on the pace at which interest rates have been hiked to tackle the highest inflation levels in decades.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17% while Japan's Nikkei and Seoul's KOSPI index were 0.32% and 0.01% higher respectively. Australian shares rose 0.34%.

A key focus for traders was US inflation data due out at 1330 GMT on Tuesday, with core CPI expected to slow from 6.3% to 6.1% and headline inflation dropping to 7.3%. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen struck a cautious note on Sunday in saying she expected a substantial slowdown in 2023 inflation, but that the US economy remained prone to shocks.

Later this week, the Fed, European Central Bank and the Bank of England are all expected to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps), rather than the aggressive 75 bps hikes they approved earlier in the year.

"Given the very close proximity (of US CPI data) to the FOMC, it clearly has the ability to change the tone of the message ... but is highly unlikely to change the headline 50 bps hike," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

Chinese stocks were expected to be flat on Tuesday as a rapid Covid-19 surge in the world's biggest economy is raising worries that infections might disrupt consumption and manufacturing.

The dollar was firm, rising 0.8% versus the yen overnight and steady at 137.62 yen in early Asia trade on Tuesday. It also held onto gains on the Australian dollar at $0.6756.

Oil prices were higher after jumping on Monday due to supply jitters, with Brent crude futures up 0.28% at $78.21 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude up 0.51% at $73.54 a barrel.

Spot gold was steady at $1,781.66 per ounce, while US gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,793.40.

World+Biz

Asian market / Economy / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

1h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

2h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

1h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

1h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

14h | TBS SPORTS
Deepika as Lady Singham

Deepika as Lady Singham

15h | TBS Entertainment
Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis