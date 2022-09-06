Asian stocks rise on China stimulus, upcoming rate action

Global Economy

Reuters
06 September, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 09:17 am

Related News

Asian stocks rise on China stimulus, upcoming rate action

Reuters
06 September, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 09:17 am
FILE PHOTO - People pass by an electronic screen showing Japan&#039;s Nikkei share price index inside a conference hall in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato
FILE PHOTO - People pass by an electronic screen showing Japan's Nikkei share price index inside a conference hall in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Asian shares rose on Tuesday morning after China pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its economy on Monday, while investors pinned hope on more clarity ahead of a number of central bank meetings.

MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.47%, with China's benchmark CSI300 Index and Hang Seng Index opening up 0.2% each.

Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up a flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence pointed to a further loss of economic momentum. 

China also cut a foreign exchange reserves ratio to support the yuan - another signal authorities are uncomfortable with the currency's slide. 

"Bulk commodities will be dependent on the impact of Chinese stimulus and the success of this will be reflected in the major miners," said John Milroy, an investment adviser at Ord Minnett.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% as investors await a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting scheduled later on Tuesday that is widely expected to result in a cash rate rise.

"The focus is on RBA today," said Milroy. "Like everyone we are expecting 0.5% cash rate rise. However also expecting and hoping we get some commentary that they are nearing the end of their rising cycle."

The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday to discuss rate actions, followed by a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on September 21.

"There is a feeling that the next 75bp hike in September will see a deceleration afterwards," said Sean Darby, Hong Kong-based global head of strategy for Jefferies.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index rose 0.68% in the Asian morning session, indicating a rosy start for Wall Street on Tuesday. US markets were shut on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.3%.

European stock indexes fell on Monday, the euro dropped below 99 cents for the first time in twenty years and European gas prices surged after Russia said its main gas supply pipeline to Europe would stay shut. 

Oil prices slipped early on Tuesday, paring the previous session's 3% gain, as a deal among members of the OPEC+ group to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market's recent slide.

Brent crude futures fell 0.47% to $95.29 a barrel at 0149 GMT. US crude futures however rose 2.44% to $88.99 a barrel.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1717.2 an ounce.

The dollar index inched down 0.2% after touching a 20-year peak in the previous session.
 

World+Biz

Asian stocks / china / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Sold in Cambodia: How Bangladeshis are lured into slavery

47m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

22h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

21h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

13h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

15h | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

17h | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 