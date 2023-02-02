Asian stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving

Global Economy

AP/UNB
02 February, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:38 am

Related News

Asian stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving

AP/UNB
02 February, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:38 am
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks shopping in Tanah Abang textile market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks shopping in Tanah Abang textile market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

Asian stock markets gained Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the US economy is moving toward lower inflation but more interest rate hikes are planned.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed 1% higher on Wednesday after the Fed raised its key lending rate by 0.25 percentage points, a smaller margin than previous increases. Chair Jerome Powell said the "disinflationary process has started" but "ongoing increases" in rates will be needed.

Traders hope lower inflation following repeated rate hikes by global central banks will encourage them to scale down plans for more increases. Some expect a US cut before 2024, though Powell said he anticipates no reductions this year.

Markets put a "dovish interpretation" on Powell's comments despite his warning that it was too early to declare victory, said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.

The gap between market pricing and Fed plans "appears to have widened," Lavanya wrote. "This leaves room for a rude shock down the road."

The Shanghai Composite Index gained less than 0.1% to 3,287.29 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.2% to 27,391.85. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.3% to 22,128.78.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.6% higher at 2,463.20 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 7,513.80.

New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Singapore and Kuala Lumpur declined.

Following Powell's news conference, the S&P recovered from an early loss to rise to 4,119.21, its highest close since August.

That appeared to encourage investors who worry the Fed and European central banks might be willing to push the global economy into recession to cool inflation that is near multi-decade highs.

"We can now say, I think for the first time, that the disinflationary process has started," Powell said. He said his "base case" is that the Fed's inflation target of 2% can be achieved "without a really significant downturn or really big increase in unemployment."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained less than 0.1% to 34,092.96. The Nasdaq composite jumped 2% to 11,816.32.

Wednesday's announcement raised the Fed's overnight lending rate to a 16-year high of 4.5% to 4.75%, up from close to zero early last year.

Data on Wednesday gave a mixed picture of the US job market, a factor in inflation expectations.

Hiring has stayed resilient despite repeated rate hikes. While that helps workers, it adds to worries that wage gains could add to upward pressure on prices.

Private payrolls rose by 106,000 in January, according to ADP, a payroll processor. That was a smaller gain than the previous month and below forecasts.

A separate US government report indicated more strength. It said the number of job openings increased to 11 million in December, better than expected.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 66 cents to $77.07 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $2.46 on Wednesday to $76.41. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added 61 cents to $83.45 per barrel in London. It lost $2.62 the previous session to $82.84 a barrel.

The dollar fell to 128.55 yen from Wednesday's 128.77 yen. The euro rose to $1.1018 from $1.0979.

Top News / World+Biz

Asian stocks / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

3h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

3h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

18h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

17h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane