Asian stocks hold strong in upbeat start to 2022

Global Economy

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 12:02 pm

Related News

Asian stocks hold strong in upbeat start to 2022

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan advanced 0.4%

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 12:02 pm
A screen shows Nikkei index after a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2021 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo, Japan December 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A screen shows Nikkei index after a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2021 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo, Japan December 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Asian stocks were largely on the front foot on Tuesday following Wall Street's record highs on its first trading day of 2022, despite worries that the widespread Omicron Covid-19 variant could put the brakes on global economic recovery.

Europe and US also look poised to open up yet again with FTSE futures gaining 0.98% and E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index 0.24% higher.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed 2.01% higher with its metals and mining stocks hitting a 4-month peak. Japan's Nikkei 225 also widened morning gains to rise 1.78%.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan advanced 0.4%.

"As we start 2022, markets seem to have retained memories of 2021 and put Omicron in the backdrop with focus on Fed rate hikes leading to higher UST yields and underpinning USD strength alongside continued buoyancy in equities," said Mizuho Bank in a Tuesday note.

Top News / World+Biz

Asian stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

1h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

2h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

3h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

22h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

22h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report