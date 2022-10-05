Asian stocks bounce higher on signs rate hikes are working

Global Economy

Reuters
05 October, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 09:40 am

Related News

Asian stocks bounce higher on signs rate hikes are working

Reuters
05 October, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 09:40 am
People pass by an electronic screen showing Japan&#039;s Nikkei share price index inside a commercial building in Tokyo, Japan September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People pass by an electronic screen showing Japan's Nikkei share price index inside a commercial building in Tokyo, Japan September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as investors grew hopeful future global interest rate rises might become less aggressive amid early signs previous policy tightening was working to temper price pressures in some major world economies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%, after US stocks ended the previous session with gains. The index is down 0.6% so far this month.

Australian shares were up 1.35% in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei stock index climbed 0.34%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 3.76% a day after its public holiday while mainland Chinese markets remain closed for holidays.

The strong start for Australian shares is the first two-day gain since September 13 and follows the sharemarket's best day in more than two years on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia ordered a smaller-than-expected 25 basis points interest rate rise.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes staged their biggest two-day rallies in two years as fears of aggressive rate hikes eased.

The positive sentiment was fuelled after US job openings fell by the most in nearly 2-1/2 years in August in a sign the Federal Reserve's mission to tame demand by hiking rates was working.

"Markets (have) clawed back more of the ground they lost in a slippery several weeks on Wall Street, amid hopes the Federal Reserve would moderate its aggressive approach to its plans for interest rate increases after data was released showing a drop in job openings in the country," Ord Minnett research analyst wrote in a client note on Wednesday.

However, in a sign some central banks are still anxious about inflation, New Zealand raised its rates 50 basis points on Wednesday, as expected, but said it had considered a 75-basis point increase.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8%, the S&P 500 gained 3.06% and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.34%.

The S&P 500 has recorded its third-best start to an October since 1930, according to Macquarie analysts.

"Global financial markets have staged a sharp recovery buoyed by expectations that central banks may follow the RBA's lead and ease the pace at which they tighten monetary policy," ANZ analysts said.

"Views are mixed as to whether markets have now bottomed out or whether this recovery will be short-lived."

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 3.625% compared with its US close of 3.617% on Tuesday.

The two-year yield , which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 4.0905% compared with a US close of 4.097%.

The dollar dropped 0.21% against the yen to 143.79. 

The euro slipped 0.1% on the day to $0.9974, having gained 1.79% in a month, while the dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was lower, having fallen nearly 4% since Sept. 26.

"The USD's significant move lower since making a new 20 plus year high last Wednesday, is an entirely logical response to the combination of smartly lower US bond yields and much improved risk sentiment," NAB analysts wrote on Wednesday.

US crude dipped 0.15% to $86.39 a barrel. Brent crude fell flight $91.80 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold traded at $1,724.6667 per ounce.

Top News / World+Biz

Asian stocks / Wall Street

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

38m | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

3h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

21h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Putin offers conditional peace talks

Putin offers conditional peace talks

13h | Videos
ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

16h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

16h | Videos
Rajshahi Puja Mandap

Rajshahi Puja Mandap

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code