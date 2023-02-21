Asian shares stutter, dollar rally pauses as Fed cues eyed

Global Economy

Reuters
21 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 12:13 pm

Related News

Asian shares stutter, dollar rally pauses as Fed cues eyed

Reuters
21 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 12:13 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Asian stocks edged lower on Tuesday as the prospect of the US central bank having to stay on its hawkish path weighed on sentiment, with investors looking to the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting for further monetary policy clues.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.34% to 531.85, hovering around six-week lows of 529.30 it touched last week.

The index is down nearly 3% this month after jumping 8.6% in January as a slew of robust US economic data reinforced fears that interest rates may need to rise further and stay higher for longer.

The market is now pricing US interest rates to peak at 5.30% in July and remain above 5% by the end of the year, moving away from expectations of deeper rate cuts this year.

Japan's Nikkei was 0.01% higher, while Australia's index fell 0.52%. China's shares were set to start flat while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened 0.1% lower.

"The backdrop of inflation concerns in the US is still keeping risks of a tighter than expected monetary policy, and yields remain a key focus as US markets return later today," strategists at Saxo Markets said.

US markets were closed on Monday due to President's Day holiday.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.5 basis points to 3.863%, after touching a three-month high of 3.929% on Friday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 1 basis points to 3.899%, while that of the two-year US Treasury paper, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.4 basis points at 4.677%.

Investor focus is firmly on the release on Wednesday of the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting when it raised interest rates by 25 basis points.

In the currency market, the dollar hovered just shy of recent peaks as a three-week rally faded, with traders looking to European and US manufacturing data later Tuesday and Friday's core PCE price index to help guide their next steps.

DBS currency strategist Philip Wee said the market is bracing for another surprise in the PCE data after the strong US nonfarm payrolls and CPI readings this month.

The dollar, which measures the US currency against six other rivals, was last at 104.01, just below a six-week high of 104.67 it touched on Friday. The euro fell 0.12% to $1.0669, and is set to snap four straight months of gains and end February lower.

The yen weakened 0.12% to 134.40 per dollar, while sterling was last at $1.2022, down 0.13%.

US crude CLc1 was up 1.02% at $77.12 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $83.80, down 0.32% on the day.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

US / Dollar / Stock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

22h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

23h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

53m | TBS Stories
Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

16h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

1d | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike