Asian shares steady, set for weekly gain in volatile trading

Global Economy

Reuters
25 March, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 10:23 am

Related News

Asian shares steady, set for weekly gain in volatile trading

The dollar's gains against other currencies have been less dramatic, however, with the US currency's index measure against six peers down a little at 98.536

Reuters
25 March, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 10:23 am
A woman stands in front of a screen displaying Japan&#039;s Nikkei share average, U.S. and other countries&#039; stock market indicators outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan 19 December 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman stands in front of a screen displaying Japan's Nikkei share average, U.S. and other countries' stock market indicators outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan 19 December 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Asian shares were headed for a second successive week of gains on Friday, though trading was choppy amid hawkish US monetary policy, shifts in Chinese economic policy, and ongoing ructions in commodity markets due to the war in Ukraine.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded flat, but it's up 1% on the week.

Japan's Nikkei was also little changed having closed the previous day at a nine week high.

Hong Kong shares were a drag on the regional benchmark, falling 0.5%, weighed down by tech stocks, as US and Hong Kong dual listed names took a hit from renewed fears that a row over audit records will force them to delist in the United States.

Australian stocks rose 0.4% helped by miners, while Chinese blue chips lost 0.4%.

"In terms of Asia we have seen asset prices stabilise a little bit this week following last week's statement from the Chinese vice premier. This may not be sustainable unless we see additional easing and have better visibility on the regulatory front, but it did seem to have the desired effect in terms f limiting downside risks," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at UBP.

"Though what we are starting to see is a little more caution from global investors when it comes to the US economy, and what that means for Asia," he added.

Last week, Chinese vice premier Liu He said Beijing would roll out support for the Chinese economy, sending Chinese and Hong Kong stocks higher initially.

Investors were also watching to see whether the Bank of Japan would intervene to buy Japanese government bonds (JGB) as its yield target came under pressure.

The yield on 10 year JGBs rose to 0.235% on Friday morning, exceeding the level at which the BOJ offered to buy an unlimited amount of JGBs at 0.25% on Feb. 10., part of a policy to maintain interest rates at their current ultra-low levels.

Japanese bond yields are being pulled higher by US Treasury yields, which have risen along with expectations for a more aggressive pace of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

US 10 year notes last yielded 2.3681% just off Tuesday's 22-month high of 2.417%.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans was the latest US policymaker to sound more hawkish, saying on Thursday the Fed needs to raise interest rates "in a timely fashion" this year and in 2023 to curb high inflation before it is embedded in US psychology and becomes even harder to get rid of. 

The divergence between US and Japanese monetary policy has weighed on the yen. On Friday, the dollar climbed a further 0.41% to 121.84 yen, a new multi year high. Higher commodity prices driven by the war in Ukraine is also hurting the Japanese currency, as Japan imports the bulk of its energy.

The dollar's gains against other currencies have been less dramatic, however, with the US currency's index measure against six peers down a little at 98.536.

Overnight the three main US stock indexes each rallied more than 1%, as investors snapped up beaten-down shares of chipmakers and big growth names and supported by a fall in oil prices.

S&P 500 future inched up 0.1% in early Asia trade.

Oil continued to slide a little, as the United States and allies considered releasing more oil from storage to cool markets. Brent crude falling 0.22% to $118.77 per barrel and US crude down 0.5% to $111.74 a barrel, but prices were still very high by historic standards.

Spot gold remained elevated at $1961.9 an ounce, up 0.22%. [gol]

Top News / World+Biz

Trade / currencies / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

21h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

13h | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

13h | Videos
These fruits are superfoods

These fruits are superfoods

14h | Videos
Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis