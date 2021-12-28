Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears

Global Economy

Reuters
28 December, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 08:57 am

Related News

Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears

As the worst fears of the impact of the new variant have subsided, investors have been returning to risk assets

Reuters
28 December, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 08:57 am
A woman wearing a protective mask, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying Japan and other countries&#039; stock indexes outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2021.
A woman wearing a protective mask, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying Japan and other countries' stock indexes outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2021.

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures, while the safe-haven yen lost ground as traders stayed in riskier currencies and asset classes like equities.

A variety of asset classes from oil to Japan's Nikkei Stock Average are now trading at around one-month highs, having walked back losses from late November when the Omicron variant of Covid-19 first emerged and sent investors scurrying for safe havens.

As the worst fears of the impact of the new variant have subsided, investors have been returning to risk assets.

On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1%, and touched its highest since Nov. 26, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.23%. Recent losses by index heavyweights like Alibaba and Tencent mean the broad benchmark is still well off its late November levels.

"The risk-on sentiment continues," said Edison Pun, senior market analyst at Saxo Markets in Hong Kong, who said neither Omicron nor China's coronavirus situation was troubling investors.

China reported 209 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 27, up from 200 a day earlier, mostly in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where Xian, the provincial capital, is in lockdown.

Elsewhere, authorities in Britain and France have held off from imposing tough restrictions on movement, betting that high vaccination rates will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed even as cases surge.

Overnight the S&P 500 index rose 1.38% to end at a record on Monday as strong US retail sales underscored economic strength, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.98% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.39%.

The risk-on mood could be seen across asset classes.

Oil prices cautiously extended gains on Tuesday, after surging more than 2% to their highest in a month a day before.

Brent crude rose 0.1% to $78.67 a barrel and US crude gained 0.25% to $75.75 a barrel.

Meanwhile the safe-haven yen slipped to 114.87 per dollar, having touched a one-month low earlier in the session.

The dollar, also a safe haven, in turn lost ground on other currencies, for example the pound, which gained 0.5% on Monday and last traded near a five-week high of $1.3445.

Spot gold was steady at $1,810 an ounce.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was steady at 1.4824%, but has gained steadily in the past week in line with the risk on mood, from as low as 1.375% on 20 Dec.

Top News / World+Biz

Asia / Share

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

1h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

12m | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

1h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

1d | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

1d | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US