Asian shares rise as hopes for audit deal boost China tech

Global Economy

Reuters
26 August, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:23 am

Related News

Asian shares rise as hopes for audit deal boost China tech

Reuters
26 August, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:23 am
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank&#039;s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Asian shares have rebounded from their retreat a day earlier, tracking Wall Street&#039;s recovery from the Federal Reserve&#039;s reminder it will eventually provide less support to markets. Photo :AP via UNB
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Asian shares have rebounded from their retreat a day earlier, tracking Wall Street's recovery from the Federal Reserve's reminder it will eventually provide less support to markets. Photo :AP via UNB

Asian shares rose on Friday, buoyed by news of possible progress for China and the United States to hammer out an audit deal, while traders anxiously awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rate-hike path later in the day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6% in early Asia trade, driven by Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong that surged 1.3%. Hong Kong shares of Alibaba were up 4%.

That helped the Asian index eke out a 0.4% gain for the week.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Washington and Beijing are nearing an agreement that allows American accounting regulators to travel to Hong Kong to inspect audit records of US-listed Chinese companies.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%, Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.9%, while South Korea gained 0.5%.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose while US Treasury yields slipped, as investors digested comments from Fed officials who continued hammering the point they will drive rates up and keep them there until inflation has been squeezed from the economy. 

The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% and the Nasdaq gained 1.67%, lifted by gains in Nvidia and other technology-related stock.

"So it is a fair bet that the Powell speech will take a similar turn today," said Robert Carnell, regional head of Research, Asia-Pacific, at ING.

"If so, the most likely market reaction would be a rise in yields at both the front and back of the yield curve, a sell-off in equities and dollar strength as markets seem to have been positioning themselves for a more supportive set of comments."

Investors have pared back expectations the Fed could tilt to a slower pace of rate hikes as US inflation remains at 8.5% on an annual basis, well above the Fed's 2% target. But Powell's speech due on Friday will be scrutinised for any indication that an economic slowdown might alter the Fed's strategy.

Interest rate futures now imply a 60% chance of a 75 bp Fed hike in September .

"The experience of Jackson Hole 2021 will make the Fed Chair cautious in making the same error twice. That itself argues against his messaging looking too far forward, or, erring on the dovish side," said Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank. 

"Markets have however largely taken this on board, which risks a small, short-lived 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' technical bond rally, sell the USD, and relief equity trade."

In the currency markets, the dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies. The commodity-exposed Australian and New Zealand dollars fell 0.4% versus the greenback after a strong rebound in the previous day.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up slightly to 3.0425%, compared with its US close of 3.024% the previous day.

The two-year yield , which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 3.3803%, compared with a US close of 3.374%.

Oil prices recovered some ground on Friday after slumping by about $2 a barrel in the previous session on the possible return of sanctioned Iranian oil exports and on worries from rising US interest rates. 

Brent crude rose 0.5% in early Asia trade to $99.87 per barrel and US crude was up by a similar margin to $96.01 a barrel.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1755.4698 per ounce.

Top News / World+Biz

Asian market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Dual citizens, USD market volatility and external borrowing

15m | Panorama
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

22h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

1d | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

11h | Videos
Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

11h | Videos
Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

14h | Videos
Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

6
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches