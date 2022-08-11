Asian shares join global rally on softer-than-expected US inflation

Global Economy

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 08:55 am

Related News

Asian shares join global rally on softer-than-expected US inflation

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 08:55 am
People wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, are reflected on an electronic board displaying Japan&#039;s stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, are reflected on an electronic board displaying Japan's stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday after a softer-than-expected US inflation report encouraged bets of less aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, while the dollar remained bruised after its biggest plunge in five months.

US consumer prices were unchanged in July compared with June, when they rose a monthly 1.3%. The July result was lower than expectations due to a sharp drop in the cost of petrol, causing markets to reposition on hopes that inflation was peaking. 

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.0% in early Asia trade, driven by a 1.2% jump in resources-heavy Australia, a 1.4% gain in South Korea and a 1.2% advance in Hong Kong.

Gains in Chinese shares were more subdued. Blue chips rose 0.5% as new Covid-19 lockdowns in more Chinese cities, including the eastern export hub of Yiwu, dented sentiment.

Both the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures rose more than 0.3% on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose more than 2% during the previous session while the Nasdaq Composite closed 20% above its recent closing low in June. 

"Rising real yields, due to the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation, have been an enormous problem for valuations in 2022, so any dovishness is seen as positive by the stock market, particularly for the highest valued companies," said Oliver Blackbourn, multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

"However, the potentially more dovish outlook undermined a key support for the US dollar."

US Treasuries, which had pulled back from an earlier plunge in yields as traders reassessed the Fed's rate path, were not trading in early Asia on Thursday due to a holiday in Japan.

Softer inflation ‘huge relief’ for battered investors in US stocks and bonds

Slowing US inflation may have opened the door for the Federal Reserve to temper the pace of coming interest rate hikes. Traders now price in a 50 basis point rate hike next month, compared with the 75 basis point increase that had been expected before the inflation report.

"For the FOMC, the July inflation report is a pleasing first step towards being able to claim victory over inflation. However, at least one or two more similar readings for inflation are necessary if they are to have confidence that the inflation emergency has passed," said Elliot Clarke, senior economist at Westpac.

Indeed, policymakers left no doubt they would continue to tighten monetary policy until price pressures were fully broken. 

During Wednesday's session, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said core inflation was still "unacceptably" high, and that the Fed would need to continue to raise rates. 

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said that while the inflation reading was "welcome" the Fed was "far, far away from declaring victory" and needed to raise rates much higher. 

On Thursday, the dollar was little changed against its major peers after plunging 1% in the previous session, the most in five months. Commodity currencies rallied on improved risk appetite from hopes of a soft landing.

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade as traders shifted attention back to more supply of crude entering the market coupled with weaker demand. Brent crude futures fell 0.4% to $97.05 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by a similar margin to $91.58.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1,790 per ounce, pulling away from a one-month high hit in the previous session.

Top News / World+Biz

Asia shares / Asia share market / Asia Stock Market / Asia stocks / capital market / Global economy / World economy / US inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

3h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Removal of Treasury chiefs: Panic or justified?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

4h | Videos
Can sleep help you become successful?

Can sleep help you become successful?

4h | Videos
Military drills to prepare invasion, says Taiwan

Military drills to prepare invasion, says Taiwan

5h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system