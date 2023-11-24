Asian shares dragged lower by China, dollar on back foot

Global Economy

Reuters
24 November, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 08:26 am

Related News

Asian shares dragged lower by China, dollar on back foot

Overnight, US markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. In Europe, slightly better than expected euro zone PMIs nudged the euro and shares higher and Sweden's crown dropped as its central bank left rates on hold

Reuters
24 November, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 08:26 am
Asian shares dragged lower by China, dollar on back foot

Asian shares were dragged lower by China on Friday amid little guidance from Wall Street which was closed for a holiday, while the dollar remained on the back foot as investors bet US rates have peaked.

The yen was little changed after data showed that Japan's core consumer inflation picked up again in October, although by less than expected, and factory activity shrank for a sixth straight month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4% but are headed for a weekly gain of 0.9%. It is up a whopping 7.1% so far in November as investors grew increasingly confident that the US rates have peaked, with discussions shifting to the timing and speed of future rate cuts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Japan's markets returned from a holiday, with Nikkei climbing 1.0% to charge towards a 33-year high hit on Monday.

Chinese bluechips fell 0.3% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.3%, reversing the previous day's hefty gains. Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong lost 0.7%, after jumping 6.4% on Thursday on more support measures from Beijing to prop up the beleaguered industry.

"Since share markets rebounded so quickly, they became technically overbought, so it's quite possible we go through a period of consolidation in markets," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP.

"You get the talk of the so-called Santa rally, but often times Santa rally doesn't really occur in the last two weeks of December. So we could have a couple of weeks with the markets sort of just meandering around and lacking direction."

Overnight, US markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. In Europe, slightly better than expected euro zone PMIs nudged the euro and shares higher and Sweden's crown dropped as its central bank left rates on hold.

Minutes of the European Central Bank October policy meeting showed euro zone inflation falling as expected, or even a bit faster, but suggested policymakers needed to keep the possibility of an interest rate hike on the table.

Cash Treasuries fell a little as they resumed trading in Asia, with two-year Treasury yields up 2 basis points to 4.9338% and benchmark ten-year yields up 4 bps to 4.4568%.

In the currency markets, the dollar was on the back foot against its peers at 103.71, nearing a three month low of 103.17.

The sterling perched near a 2-1/2 month top at $1.2575, as strong results from a business survey led markets to push back bets on when the first rate cut from the Bank of England might come.

Oil prices were mixed after tumbling more than 1% on concerns over the delayed OPEC+ meeting. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 0.3% at $81.69 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 fell 0.6% to $76.65 a barrel.

Gold prices was flat at $1,992.75 per ounce.

World+Biz

Asian Stock Market / China / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

50m | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

3h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

2h | Panorama
Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

15h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

13h | TBS Economy
Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

14h | TBS Economy
Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

16h | TBS Economy