Asian markets tumble after Federal Reserve chief's comments

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
22 April, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 10:36 am

Related News

Asian markets tumble after Federal Reserve chief's comments

BSS/AFP
22 April, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 10:36 am
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on September 24, 2020 in Washington. DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on September 24, 2020 in Washington. DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES

Asian markets fell sharply at the open on Friday, trailing losses on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve boss said an interest-rate hike was likely forthcoming.

Hong Kong and Tokyo both opened deep in the red even as inflation data from Japan was in line with market expectations and better than elsewhere in the world.

A falling yen, due mainly to the interest rate gap between Japan and the United States, had boosted trade on the Nikkei 225 all of this week.

But the prospect of rate hikes in the United States and ongoing pandemic disruptions in China, where millions are still under a harsh Covid-19 precipitated lockdown, weighed on Asian bourses.

Shanghai, Seoul, Sydney, and Taipei were all down.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments reversed fortunes on Wall Street mid-session.

Equities had opened higher following good results from Tesla and upbeat comments from leading airlines as well as solid gains in Paris and Frankfurt.

But US stocks tumbled after Powell, who has signalled the US central bank will have to move more aggressively to counter record US inflation, explicitly said a half-point interest rate increase is "on the table" for next month's policy meeting.

"Red flags are going up today," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"While one day certainly does not make a trend, when the market decides to focus on a super hawkish inflation-fighting Fed narrative stoking recession fears, it typically triggers significant shifts in investor behaviours and conversations, and markets then turn a lot more caution."

Major US indices all finished down more than one percent, while the dollar pushed higher against the euro and other currencies.

Oil prices also took a hit over the Fed's potential monetary policy tightening and dwindling energy demand in China.

Supply concerns linked to the war in Ukraine and protest-related disruptions in Libya were also impacting crude.

"Russian Production decreased, pointing to self and official sanctions starting to bite oil prices bullishly," Innes said.

"It is Friday, and typically, no one wants to go short oil into the weekend for fear of dreadful Ukraine weekend headline risk. So that suggests to me that oil holds a bid barring awful news out of China on the Covid front, where there seems to be some light at the end of the lockdown tunnel."

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.92 percent at 27,023.88

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.93 percent at 20,490.48

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.10 percent at 3,076.69

Euro/dollar: FLAT at $1.0840 from $1.0840

Dollar/yen: UP at 128.59 yen from 128.35 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3023 from $1.3029

Euro/pound: UP at 83.23 pence from 83.14 pence

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.66 percent at $107.62 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.73 percent at $103.03 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.1 percent at 34,792.76 (close)

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,627.95 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.0 percent at 14,502.41 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.4 percent at 6,715.10 (close).

Top News / World+Biz

Asian markets / Fed Chair Jerome Powell / Wall Street / US Federal Reserve

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

42m | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

57m | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

2h | Food
Borac Energia’s e-bikes can run for 150 km before it needs to be recharged. Photo: Noor A Alam

Borac Energia: A dream venture to produce recycled Li-Ion batteries and build e-bikes

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

15h | Videos
How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

17h | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

17h | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

2
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

3
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

6
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service