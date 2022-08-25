Asian markets gain, investors anxious for US rate hike clues

Global Economy

Reuters
25 August, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:25 am

Related News

Asian markets gain, investors anxious for US rate hike clues

Reuters
25 August, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:25 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Asian share markets were broadly positive while the dollar was slightly weaker on Thursday, with investors nervously awaiting the US Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference for clues on how sharp future interest rate hikes might be.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3%, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

Australian shares climbed 0.7%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.52% and China's CSI300 advanced 0.27%.

The Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming is due to start on Friday.

Investors now expect the Fed Funds rate to peak at 3.80% in March 2023, up from 3.62% a fortnight ago, said Tapas Strickland, NAB's economics director.

"Market moves at least are consistent with the hawkish pushback seen by Fed officials over recent weeks," he added.

Interest rate futures imply a 60% chance of a 75 basis point Fed hike in September

In early Asian trade, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 3.1095% compared with its US close of 3.106% on Wednesday.

The two-year yield , which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 3.4028% compared with a US close of 3.386%.

The yields had also made gains overnight, though that did not stop U.S equity markets rising on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.18%, the S&P 500 gained 0.29% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.41%.

The dollar edged 0.01% lower against the yen to 137.09 . It is still some distance from its high this year of 139.39 in mid-July.

The European single currency was flat during early Asian trade at $0.9968, having lost 2.45% in a month.

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was slightly weaker in Asia at 108.51.

"Expectations of a hawkish message from FOMC Chair Powell at Jackson Hole will likely keep upward pressure on the US dollar in the run‑up to his speech on Friday," Commonwealth Bank analysts wrote in a client note.

"However there is a risk that the speech is deemed not hawkish enough and that we see some retracement in the US dollar."

US crude ticked up 0.38% to $95.25 a barrel. Brent crude climbed 0.5% to $101.22 per barrel.

Gold was slightly higher, with spot gold trading at $1,752.96 per ounce.

"Gold edged higher as the market weighs the outlook for monetary policy ahead of the annual gather of central bankers at Jackson Hole. The weakening economic activity induced some haven buying in the precious metals, snapping six days of declines," ANZ analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Top News / World+Biz

Asian stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

46m | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

2h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Munni Saha to join a conversation with TBS

Munni Saha to join a conversation with TBS

21m | Videos
Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

46m | Videos
Will the new office hours save fuel and electricity?

Will the new office hours save fuel and electricity?

51m | Videos
Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation