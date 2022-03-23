Asian markets extend gains after Wall St rally

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
23 March, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 10:09 am

Related News

Asian markets extend gains after Wall St rally

BSS/AFP
23 March, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 10:09 am
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a screen displaying a graph showing recent Nikkei share average outside a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a screen displaying a graph showing recent Nikkei share average outside a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Asian markets extended gains Wednesday, tracking a rally in New York, on optimism that the Federal Reserve's plan to hike interest rates will help bring inflation under control.

While there remains plenty of concern about the war in Ukraine, analysts said some confidence had seeped back into trading floors as investors bet on consumer resilience as economies continue to reopen.

Fed boss Jerome Powell said Monday that the central bank was prepared to act more aggressively on lifting borrowing costs if inflation -- already at a 40-year high -- does not fall quickly enough.

Officials lifted rates last week by a quarter of a point but some have advocated hikes of half a point, a view Powell suggested he was open to, adding that he was happy the economy was strong enough to withstand such a move.

While the faster and steeper rate of hikes would make it costlier for investors to borrow, commentators said the Fed's stance gave them confidence it could get a grip on prices.

"We are positive for equities for this year," Seema Shah, of Principal Global Investors, told Bloomberg Television.

She added that while the near-term outlook would be challenging with recession risks rising, "we still think the US economy is pretty good fundamentally".

"Faster hikes are clearly going to help inflation come down," which may reduce the need for a longer tightening campaign.

All three main indexes on Wall Street rallied Tuesday, with the Nasdaq piling on two percent.

And Asia took up the baton in early trade, with Tokyo jumping more than two percent and Hong Kong continuing to bask in a tech rally fuelled by China's pledge of support for markets.

Shanghai, Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei and Jakarta were also on the front foot, though Manila and Wellington dipped.

"The market appears to be unfazed by the risks that have haunted it for the first quarter and appear ready to grind higher with conviction," said market strategist Louis Navellier.

"It appears that the long-awaited reopening trade has finally begun in earnest, despite the baggage of Ukraine and surprisingly high inflation, and may soon draw in a lot of money off the sidelines."

Still, investors continue to keep an eye on developments in the Ukraine war, which is keeping oil prices elevated though they remain stuck just below $120 a barrel.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.7 percent at 27,947.26 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.7 percent at 22,265.81

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,269.76

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.9 percent at $116.57 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.8 percent at $110.15 per barrel

Dollar/yen: UP at 121.11 yen from 120.82 yen late Tuesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1028 from $1.1033

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3287 from $1.3260

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.00 pence from 83.16 pence

New York - DOW: UP 0.7 percent at 34,807.46 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,476.72 (close)

Top News / World+Biz

Asian Share market / Asian Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

16m | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

20h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

20h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

14h | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

14h | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

14h | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions