Asian FX subdued ahead of expected Fed rate hike, shares rebound

Global Economy

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 12:27 pm

Related News

Asian FX subdued ahead of expected Fed rate hike, shares rebound

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 12:27 pm
A man wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walks past a screen showing Shanghai Composite index, Nikkei index and Dow Jones Industrial Average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walks past a screen showing Shanghai Composite index, Nikkei index and Dow Jones Industrial Average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Highlights:

  • UST yields, dollar's rises weigh on Asian currencies
  • Recovery on Wall St aided equities in Asia
  • China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged

Most Asian currencies were subdued on Tuesday as investors braced for a sizeable US Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week to combat inflation, while regional equities edged up tracking a Wall Street rebound.

South Korea's won bucked the regional trend to strengthen 0.4% as the currency, described by some analysts as equity-sensitive, gained on a rebound in Asian share markets, while Malaysia's ringgit hit a fresh 24-1/2 year low to lead losses among regional currencies.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by at least 75 basis points on Wednesday, while investors are also awaiting the central bank's future policy projections. 

"Asian markets are pretty much in a holding pattern anticipating the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) rate decision. Markets are pricing in a 75 basis points hike, but a 100 basis points increase is also within expectations," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Interest rate hikes are expected not only in the United States, but also in Asia, where a number of central banks are meeting this week, with Indonesia and the Philippines expected to raise rates, with the exception of the Bank of Japan, which has shown no signs of renouncing its dovish monetary policy despite the yen's sharp fall.

"If the BOJ governor continues to maintain a fairly dovish stance, then that will just accentuate the widening differential between the US and Japan interest rates. And that will put further pressure on the Japanese yen," Goh said.

The yen was down 0.1% at 143.38 on Tuesday.

Higher interest rates have caused a sell-off in government bonds, with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hovering near their highest levels since 2011, on the prospect of the Fed raising rates more aggressively and for a longer period of time than previously anticipated, as inflation remains near multi-decade highs. 

Higher yields aided the dollar's strength, which remained firm below a two-decade high versus major peers, and the dollar's and yields' persistent rise has weighed heavily on riskier Asian assets. 

China kept its benchmark lending rates for September unchanged as expected, as authorities appeared to hold off immediate monetary easing following rapid declines in the local currency and as central banks elsewhere tightened policy. 

The yuan was down 0.1% at 7.0091 on Tuesday.

Shares in Asia tracked a rebound in the final hour of New York trading as markets were fully priced for a rise in interest rates this week, with equities in Mumbai <.NSEI> leading gains among regional peers, climbing 1.4%. 

Equities in Kuala Lumpur and Taiwan both rose 0.9%, while shares in Seoul rose 1.1%, eyeing their best day in a week.

Top News / World+Biz

Global Share Market / Global shares / Global equities / Fed / Fed rate hikes / Asian shares

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

59m | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

2h | Videos
What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

3h | Videos
Dhaka foot-over bridge that has turned into a market

Dhaka foot-over bridge that has turned into a market

3h | Videos
Can international transactions using local currency be fruitful for Bangladesh?

Can international transactions using local currency be fruitful for Bangladesh?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination