Asian currencies, stocks positive after fears of banking crisis ease

Global Economy

Reuters
21 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 01:42 pm

Related News

Asian currencies, stocks positive after fears of banking crisis ease

Reuters
21 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 01:42 pm
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Most Asian currencies firmed, while equities edged higher on Tuesday as the weekend rescue of Credit Suisse eased some fears of a larger banking crisis, with investors now looking towards the US Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting.

The Malaysian ringgit led the gains, with most other currencies in the region showing minimal moves, while equities advanced across the board.

"I think any calls on the end of the current banking turmoil will be immature, despite a brief rebound in US banks last night. Asian markets have so far been quite resilient, but more headwind is likely should the turmoil continue to unfold," said Glenn Yin, head of research and analysis at AETOS Capital Group.

Hong Kong's leader John Lee said he was confident the Credit Suisse situation would not affect the financial hub in a significant way, in line with other regional economies.

The Indonesian rupiah held steady, while the Philippine peso slipped and the Singapore dollar fell 0.2%.

Additionally, the Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

Before the banking turmoil, many market participants had been factoring in a 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike.

Fed funds futures now point to a 28.4% probability of the central bank holding its overnight rate between 4.5% and 4.75%, and a 71.6% likelihood of a 25 bps increase, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

"I think the key focus could be on the Fed speech after the decision. A hike of 25 bps plus a dovish speech may be the best outcome for both the central bank and banks," Yin said.

"If we do get a dovish signal from Powell, then we may see emerging Asian currencies bouncing back due to weakness in the greenback," he added.

In the region, the Thai baht depreciated about 0.6%, snapping a three-day rally of gains. The country dissolved its parliament on Monday to clear the way for an election in May which is set to reignite a long-running power struggle between a military-backed establishment and a political movement that has dominated elections for two decades.

Stocks in Thailand, however, rose in step with its regional peers.

The Chinese yuan, too, flatlined after weakening in the earlier part of the session reacting to rate hike possibilities by the Fed which would have widened yield differentials and capped gains in the currency.

World+Biz

Asian currencies / Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

2h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

2h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Khacha with thematic products

Khacha with thematic products

2h | TBS Stories
Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

19h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

20h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max