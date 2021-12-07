Asia stocks tick up from one-year low, China gains on RRR cut

Global Economy

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 10:02 am

Related News

Asia stocks tick up from one-year low, China gains on RRR cut

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 10:02 am
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a screen displaying a graph showing recent Nikkei share average outside a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a screen displaying a graph showing recent Nikkei share average outside a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday on receding worries about the impact of the Omicron variant while Chinese markets gained after the central bank there eased monetary policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.6% after declining on Monday to the lowest level in one year.

The benchmark has lost 6% so far this year, with Hong Kong markets figuring among the big losers, while Indian and Taiwanese stocks outperformed.

On Tuesday, Australia's S&P/ASX200 rose 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.1% as risk-on sentiment pushed US stocks higher.

China's CSI300 index gained 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 1.3% as the central bank freed up $188 billion in liquidity through a policy easing.

The People's Bank of China said on Monday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve, its second such move this year, releasing the funds in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth.

The world's second-largest economy, which staged an impressive rebound from last year's pandemic slump, has lost momentum in recent months as it grapples with a slowing manufacturing sector, debt problems in the property market and persistent Covid-19 outbreaks.

Monday's move acted as "a convenient, if not coincident, cushion for Evergrande's looming debt default," Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.

Shares in embattled developer Evergrande rose 7% after hitting a record low on Monday as markets awaited if the real estate giant has paid $82.5 million coupons with a 30-day grace period coming to an end.

Elsewhere, markets were supported by gains on Wall Street, where economically sensitive stocks outperformed.

"While epidemiologists have rightly warned against premature conclusions on Omicron, markets arguably surmised that last week's brutal sell-off ought to have been milder," said Varathan from Mizuho Bank said.

"After all, early assessments of Omicron cases have been declared mild, spurring half-full relief."

Omicron has spread to about a third of US states, but the Delta version accounts for the majority of Covid-19 infections in the United States, health officials said on Sunday.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, told CNN it does not look like Omicron has a "great degree of severity."

Stocks on Wall Street closed a sea of green as value stocks, led by banks and energy shares, rose 1.5% compared to a 0.9% gain in growth stocks.

The risk-on mood also helped the dollar climb against safe haven currencies such as the Japanese yen,, which lost 0.6% overnight, while the risk-friendly Australian dollar also found buyers.

Also supporting the dollar was the expectation that the Federal Reserve will accelerate the tapering of their bond-buying program when they meet next week in response to a tightening labour market. They also are likely to hike rates earlier than projected to keep inflation down.

Oil prices ticked higher, consolidating a nearly 5% rebound the day before as concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant on global fuel demand eased.

Brent crude futures rose 0.6% to $73.5 a barrel, after settling 4.6% higher on Monday.

Gold prices were steady at $1,779.5 per ounce on expectations US consumer price data due later this week will show inflation quickening.

Top News / World+Biz

Asia Share / Asia stocks / Asia Stock Market / Asia share market / Asia shares / Stock Market / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

1h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

22h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

13h | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

14h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

14h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status