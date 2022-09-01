Asia stocks stagger into September as dollar spikes

Global Economy

Reuters
01 September, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 09:24 am

Related News

Asia stocks stagger into September as dollar spikes

Reuters
01 September, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 09:24 am
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying Russian Trading System (RTS) Index, Japan&#039;s Nikkei index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying Russian Trading System (RTS) Index, Japan's Nikkei index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Asian stocks slid and the dollar spiked on Thursday as investors greeted September by selling everything that was not nailed down after a month battered by concerns about aggressive rate hikes from global policymakers.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 1.3% in early Asia trade, following a slide in US stock futures. The S&P 500 futures dropped 0.6%, while Nasdaq futures declined 1.1%.

Japan's Nikkei skidded 1.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.4% while Chinese stocks dipped 0.3%.

Tech stocks took a hit, dragged lower by a 6.6% after-hour plunge in chip designer Nvidia Corp, after US officials told the company to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial-intelligence work to China.

Regional purchasing managers' indexes from South Korea, Japan and China on Thursday all pointed to slowing global economic activity as high inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine took a heavy toll.

"August has been a terrible month for balance fund investors with no diversification gains from holding a portfolio of equities and bonds," Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note to clients.

"Month end yields no surprises, but rather an extension of the major themes seen during August with further increases in core global bond yields and weaker equities."

This month, both the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are expected to raise borrowing costs aggressively.

Overnight, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the US central bank would need to boost interest rates somewhat above 4% by early next year and hold them there in order to bring inflation back down to the Fed's goal, and that the risks of recession over the next year or two had moved up. 

The ECB's move on interest rates must be "orderly and predictable", French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday, as data showed euro zone inflation had risen to another record high last month, solidifying the case for a 75 basis point rate hike next week. 

US stocks ended the month with the worst August performance in seven years. For the month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.06%, the S&P 500 4.24% and the Nasdaq 4.64%.

In currency markets, the dollar advanced 0.4% against the Japanese yen to a 24-year high of 139.5 while gaining 0.5% over the Australian dollar.

Hawkish Fed expectations saw Treasury yields hit fresh highs. The yield on benchmark two-year notes jumped 6 basis points to the highest since late 2007, at 3.51%, while yield on 10-year bonds rose 8 basis points to 3.21%.

US crude fell 0.65% to $88.97 a barrel, while Brent crude declined 0.7% to $95 per barrel. Russia on Wednesday halted gas supplies via Europe's key supply route.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1705.814 per ounce.

Top News / World+Biz

Asia Stock Market / Asia share market / Asia shares / Asia stocks / Dollar / Asia economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

29m | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

23h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

23h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why will the world remember Gorbachev?

Why will the world remember Gorbachev?

12h | Videos
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

13h | Videos
Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

15h | Videos
Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries