Asia stocks slide to lowest since May 2020, yen squashed

Global Economy

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 12:28 pm

Related News

Asia stocks slide to lowest since May 2020, yen squashed

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 12:28 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Asian stocks fell to a two-year low on Wednesday on the back of disappointing Chinese trade numbers, while the dollar surged as US data reinforced expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The greenback flew past 144 Japanese yen and was up more than 1% at one point to 144.38 yen, while the Chinese yuan extended a slide, nearing the psychologically important 7 per dollar level.

European futures were last down 1% and FTSE futures fell 0.8%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.2%.

China's exports growth slowed in August, as surging inflation crimped overseas demand while lockdowns sapped local consumption and kept a lid on imports.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to its lowest since mid-2020 and was last down 1.5%. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8%.

The dollar's gains came as stronger-than-expected services data overnight reinforced the case for rate hikes, with markets now pricing in a 75% chance that the Fed raises rates by 75 basis points this month.

"The good news for the real economy has now become bad news for the market - both for the bond and the stock market," said Redmond Wong, China market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Hong Kong.

"Investors we talked to ... have lost quite a bit of confidence."

Wall Street indexes fell on Tuesday with the Nasdaq losing for a seventh straight session, its longest streak since 2016.

Fixed-income markets are also buckling and benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields touched 3.365% in Tokyo trade, the highest level since mid June.

Data overnight showed the US services industry picking up in August for the second straight month amid stronger orders growth and employment. 

YEN CRUSHED

The Japanese yen has now lost more than 2.5% on the dollar over two sessions, putting some investors on edge about the prospect of official intervention to arrest the slide.

Japanese officials have toughened their verbal warnings, with the top government spokesman saying Japan wants to act if "rapid, one-sided" moves seen recently continue. 

"One of the things that we're telling our clients is to cover their yen loans now," said Davis Hall, head of capital markets at Indosuez Wealth Management Asia.

"If ever they talk intervention (dollar/yen) could revert swiftly lower."

The euro was a whisker above a two-decade low at $0.9893, with investors waiting for Wednesday's European Central Bank meeting.

Sterling looked fragile at $1.1479 with traders looking ahead to parliamentary testimony from the Bank of England governor.

King dollar crushes yen as aggressive Fed bets ramp up

Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.4%, even as data on Wednesday showed Australia's economic growth picked up in the second quarter, offering hope that activity could weather sharply higher interest rates and cost-of-living pressures. 

Shares in Hong Kong fell 1.7%, dragging the index back to where it sat in March before official promises of major economic support. It was weighed down by the main tech index, which extended losses to 2.4% on fresh regulatory warnings.

Overnight, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cautioned that US accounting firms risked breaching US rules if they agreed to lead audits of New York-listed Chinese and Hong Kong companies looking to avoid potential trading bans. 

In energy markets, crude oil prices stumbled on weaker consumption forecasts. US crude fell 1.7% to $85.4 per barrel and Brent was at $91.7, down 1.3% on the day.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,693 an ounce.

Top News / World+Biz

Asian shares / Asian Share market / Asian stocks / Asian Stock Market / US dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

1h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

2h | Panorama
The Celica GTS is unapologetic in its design. It sits low to the ground and looks aggressive. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

3h | Wheels
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

15h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

16h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

16h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 