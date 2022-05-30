Asia stocks, FX firm on policy support measures for Shanghai

Global Economy

Reuters
30 May, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 11:48 am

Related News

Asia stocks, FX firm on policy support measures for Shanghai

Reuters
30 May, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 11:48 am
FILE PHOTO - An investor stands in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
FILE PHOTO - An investor stands in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Most Asian stocks and currencies bounced on Monday as stimulus measures announced by Shanghai authorities to support the economy boosted risk appetite, while a subdued US dollar also aided gains.

Over the weekend, China inched towards ending a two-month coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai from Wednesday, with city officials introducing an action plan - consisting of 50 policy measures - to revive the country's commercial hub. 

This helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jump 2.2% to its highest level in more than three weeks.

The prospect of easing coronavirus curbs, combined with a wave of policy measures from China - including its national 33-point stimulus plan - will take some edge off the adverse impact from its zero-Covid stance, said Vishnu Varathan, an analyst with Mizuho Bank.

The greenback was headed for its first monthly drop in five with investors scaling back bets that rising US rates will spur further gains and as fears of a global recession have receded a little.

This supported broad gains among emerging Asian currencies. Taiwan's dollar  and South Korean won rose 0.6% each to lead advances, while China's yuan added 0.4%.

Moves in regional equity markets were also led by South Korea  and Taiwan where stock indexes climbed 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively.

Stocks in energy export-oriented Indonesia and Malaysia bucked the broader trend to lose 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, as Malaysian palm oil futures eased amid uncertainties around the resumption of Indonesian exports.

Indonesia said on Friday it will allocate about 1 million tonnes of palm oil for export, prioritising companies that have been registered for the government's bulk cooking oil programme, after shipments were allowed to restart from May 23.

Amid a relatively light economic calendar in Asia, market participants will focus on China's Purchasing Managers' Index figures for May, due on Tuesday, for fresh clues on economic conditions in the world's second-largest economy.

"The PMI figure is expected to lift off its April low but will remain in contractionary territory," IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said.

The Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit  rose 0.2% each, while the Singapore dollar was 0.1% firmer against the US dollar.

World+Biz

Asian stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

2h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

1h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

4h | Panorama
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

16h | Videos
"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

17h | Videos
Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

17h | Videos
IPL 2022 Final Match

IPL 2022 Final Match

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh