Asia shares subdued, dollar encouraged by US rate risk

Global Economy

Reuters
08 August, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 10:00 am

Related News

Asia shares subdued, dollar encouraged by US rate risk

Reuters
08 August, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 10:00 am
Passersby wearing protective face masks are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan November 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Passersby wearing protective face masks are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan November 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Summary

  • Nikkei flat, S&P 500 futures -0.2%
  • Markets narrow odds on 75 bp hike ahead of US CPI
  • Dollar resumes rise with Treasury yields
  • Oil extends losses on demand worries

Asian share markets were mostly softer on Monday and the dollar held firm after a stunning US payrolls report pushed back against talk of recession but also bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes.

Markets quickly moved to price around a 70% chance the Federal Reserve will lift rates by 75 basis points in September, sending two-year yields up 20 basis points on Friday and further inverting the curve.

The blockbuster data only raised the stakes for the July US consumer prices report due on Wednesday, which could see a slight pullback in headline growth, but likely a further acceleration in core inflation.

"Despite sluggish growth and an expected slide to a 0.2% m/m July CPI gain, the Fed will likely raise policy rates 75 bps at its September meeting," said Bruce Kasman, head of economic research at JPMorgan.

"The key question is whether it will decide that a material rise in the unemployment rate is necessary to achieve its objectives," he warned. "If this is the case, its guidance on rates will move significantly higher, alongside a message that it will likely prove to be less sensitive to near-term growth disappointments."

The risk haunted equity markets with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both down 0.2%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.5%, after three sessions of gains. Japan's Nikkei was flat and South Korea's KOSPI dipped 0.2%, while Chinese blue chips eased 0.1%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures fared better and added 0.4%, while FTSE futures rose 0.2%.

There was little obvious market reaction to news that the US Senate on Sunday passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change after some compromises on taxation within the deal.

"The changes look unlikely to substantially change the net fiscal impact of the legislation, which continues to look likely to be less than 0.1% of GDP for the next several years, as new spending and new taxes roughly offset," said analysts at Goldman Sachs.

THE EXCEPTIONAL DOLLAR
Two-year Treasury yields were up at 3.25% , fully 40 basis points above 10-year yields .

Bonds also got a safe-haven bid due to unease over Beijing's sabre rattling against Taiwan as China conducts four days of military exercises around the island.

Chinese data out over the weekend showed exports picked up unexpectedly in July with a gain of 18%, while imports lagged with a rise of just 2.3%.

The jobs boom combined with the jump in yields to bolster the US dollar, which was up at 106.640 against a basket of currencies having gained 0.8% on Friday.

"This key data point is a million miles from a current recession, both on a change of employment, and a levels of unemployment basis," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank.

"Data like this will further any thoughts about 'US exceptionalism' and is very positive for the USD against all currencies."

The dollar held at 135.27 yen after jumping 1.6% on Friday, while the euro was struggling at $1.0173 and not far from chart support around $1.0095.

The single currency was not helped by news Moody's had cut Italy's outlook to negative as Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation shook the country's political landscape.

The rise in the dollar was a setback for gold, though it had managed to bounce from the lows hit on Friday to stand at $1,773 .

Oil prices continued their recent retreat after suffering the worst week since April on worries about stalling global demand as central banks keep tightening.

Brent lost 11 cents to $94.81, while US crude eased 13 cents to $88.88 per barrel.

Top News / World+Biz

Asia / Asia Stock / Asia Stock Market / Asia Share

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

3h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

3h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

The six billion dollar man

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First Aid for Stroke: What you should know

First Aid for Stroke: What you should know

1h | Videos
Is smartphone use reducing our memory?

Is smartphone use reducing our memory?

3h | Videos
City dwellers in trouble due to lack of public transport

City dwellers in trouble due to lack of public transport

3h | Videos
Oil prices fall due to recession fears

Oil prices fall due to recession fears

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla