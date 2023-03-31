Asean countries must direct monetary policy to controlling inflation: Indonesia cbank chief

Flags are seen outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Asean countries must direct their monetary policy focus on controlling inflation and strengthening the macroeconomic policy mix to support growth, Indonesia's central bank chief said on Friday.

Perry Warjiyo, who is co-chair of a meeting in Bali of finance ministers and central bank governors of Asean, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said members also agreed to expand and speed up regional payment connectivity.