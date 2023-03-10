Argentina's 'unprecedented' drought pummels farmers and economy

Global Economy

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 08:53 am

Related News

Argentina's 'unprecedented' drought pummels farmers and economy

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 08:53 am
A general view of a farm shows dried corn and cotton that was planted where corn was ruined by the weather, amid Argentina&#039;s worst drought in sixty years, in Tostado, northern Santa Fe Argentina February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Miguel Lo Bianco/File Photo
A general view of a farm shows dried corn and cotton that was planted where corn was ruined by the weather, amid Argentina's worst drought in sixty years, in Tostado, northern Santa Fe Argentina February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Miguel Lo Bianco/File Photo

A historic drought ravaging Argentina's crops is deepening the grain exporting giant's economic crisis, crushing farmers across the Pampas, heightening default fears and putting at risk targets agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The South American nation, the world's top exporter of processed soy and No. 3 for corn, is in the grip of it worst drought in over 60 years, which has led to repeated sharp cuts to soybean and corn harvest forecasts.

Those were cut again on Thursday by the Buenos Aires grains exchange after the Rosario exchange slashed its soy production outlook to 27 million tonnes, the lowest since the turn of the century, when far less of the crop was planted.

"We are facing an unprecedented climatic event," Julio Calzada, head of economic research the Rosario exchange, told Reuters, adding farmers were facing losses of $14 billion and 50 million tonnes less of grain output across soy, corn and wheat.

"It's unprecedented that the three crops fail. We are all waiting for it to rain," he added.

The drought is a huge blow for Argentina. It comes as the country heads for crunch general elections in October, is battling 99% inflation and faces a wall of local and international debt repayments to bondholders and the IMF.

With grains being the country's main export, plans to rebuild depleted foreign currency reserves are stalling, prompting talks with the IMF to ease reserve accumulation targets for the year. Analysts have also cut the GDP outlook.

"The situation is dramatic," said Luis Zubizarreta, head of the commercial ports chamber and soybean industry body. "It impacts the country's entire economic situation and the income of foreign currency at a very critical moment for Argentina."

He added the flow of grains at ports was at historically low levels "because there is no merchandise".

The drought affecting Argentine farmers, which has been exacerbated by high temperatures linked to climate change, goes back in some areas to May 2022. The country has suffered at least eight heat waves in the 2022/23 season.

The grains exchanges have warned that soy and corn forecasts could fall even further if no rains come. The Rosario exchange's soy forecast is already at the lowest since the 1999/2000 season and the expected yield the worst since 1996/97.

"From what we expected at the (start of the campaign) to today's situation, I don't know if we will produce half of it," said Miguel Calvo, a soybean farmer in central Cordoba province.

"I thought all evils were over and these last 8-10 days have been the coup de grace due to the heat and lack of rain."

Top News / World+Biz

Argentina / drought / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

22h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

22h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

21h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

10h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

11h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

15h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

14h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters