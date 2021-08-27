Apple chief Tim Cook gets $750 million payout as he marks 10 years in the job

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 11:23 am

Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Photo: Apple
Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Photo: Apple

Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has received more than five million shares in the technology giant, as he marks ten years in the job.

A company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) watchdog shows that he sold most of the shares for more than $750 million, reports the BBC.

It is part of a deal he struck when he took over from co-founder Steve Jobs.

The award depended on how well Apple's shares performed compared to other firms on the S&P 500 stock index.

According to Apple's filing with the SEC, Mr Cook was eligible for the award as the company's shares had risen by 191.83% over the last three years.

It also noted that Apple's share price has increased 1,200% since he became chief executive on 24 August 2011.

