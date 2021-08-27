Apple chief Tim Cook gets $750 million payout as he marks 10 years in the job

Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has received more than five million shares in the technology giant, as he marks ten years in the job.

A company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) watchdog shows that he sold most of the shares for more than $750 million, reports the BBC.

It is part of a deal he struck when he took over from co-founder Steve Jobs.

The award depended on how well Apple's shares performed compared to other firms on the S&P 500 stock index.

According to Apple's filing with the SEC, Mr Cook was eligible for the award as the company's shares had risen by 191.83% over the last three years.

It also noted that Apple's share price has increased 1,200% since he became chief executive on 24 August 2011.