Amazon trots out YouTube-sized advertising business

Global Economy

Reuters
04 February, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 10:51 am

Related News

Amazon trots out YouTube-sized advertising business

Amazon, known for e-commerce, has a lucrative cloud business, AWS, and the ad business is seen as extremely profitable

Reuters
04 February, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 10:51 am
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company&#039;s logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, 7 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, 7 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Amazon pulled the veil off its sprawling advertising business for the first time on Thursday, revealing a business larger than that of Google's YouTube.

Amazon reported ad revenue of $9.7 billion for the fourth quarter, up 32% from last year, and $31 billion for the year.

YouTube posted $28.8 billion in ad revenue for 2021.

Analyst Benedict Evans on Twitter said that made Amazon's ad revenue similar in size to the entire global newspaper industry, and Statista put global newspaper annual ad spending at $29.5 billion.

Amazon, known for e-commerce, has a lucrative cloud business, AWS, and the ad business is seen as extremely profitable, although Amazon did not break out those profit numbers.

Amazon serves ads on its website and wake screens of some of its tablets, using search queries by its customers to help target ads. Those ads are often by companies selling on its marketplace.

"Selling digital add space is a cash generative nice-to-have in times of uncertainty," said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Meta Platforms Inc shattered confidence in the online advertising industry on Wednesday, saying privacy changes by Apple Inc had made it harder for advertisers.

An Amazon official however told reporters that brands' ability to reach consumers across its ad properties was "largely unchanged" after Apple's changes.

Lund-Yates saw Amazon's ad business more in line with Google parent Alphabet, which also has its own data about customers from its search system, and shrugged off the Apple changes.

Amazon's ad revenue growth has been decelerating from 88% in the second quarter. But the totals also make it larger by sales than Pinterest and Snap, which also reported strong results on Thursday.

Pinterest posted revenue of $846.7 million for the fourth quarter and Snap reported $1.3 billion. 

Amazon / Youtube / Advertising Industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

1h | Food
For nearly 64 years, prominent Bangladeshi journalist Nurjahan Begum and her family had lived in this house in Old Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Begum bari became a shooting spot

1h | Panorama
A radial engine of a second world war aeroplane with missing propeller blades lies in the opening of a stream in Bandarban. Photo: Inam Ahmed

An intriguing relic of World War II lies deep in the hills

3h | Features
Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

17h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

14h | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

14h | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

18h | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city